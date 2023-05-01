How to defeat Bode boss fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (first encounter)?

Bode is one of the toughest boss fights in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and was initially an ally to the Light side at the beginning of the game. He must be taken down with a combination of attacks and perfectly timed parried defenses with a mixture of strategy and upgrades. He has a unique set of heavy attacking patterns, which can be punishing if not dodged or parried, though he can be slowed down with aggression.

This article aims to guide players with a strategy to defeat Bode in Star Wars Jedi Survivor during their first encounter.

Note: This article contains spoilers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Steps to beat Bode in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

During the initial cutscene, it was unclear how the Imperial Forces found their location and were approaching them. Still, when Cal looked at Bode pointing his blaster towards Eno Cordova, it was evident the latter betrayed the Light side.

Bode is a highly intelligent person who is an expert in tracking and surveillance, and he had aimed to steal the Koboh Abyss Compass once it was repaired by Eno. Once it was finished, he gave away the coordinates of Cal and his mates.

Players are advised to upgrade their weapons to amplify their chances of defeating Bode. They must also chase him along a long pathway, defeating the forces where he lures Cal to Nova Garron.

The steps to defeat Bode in Star Wars Jedi Survivor are given below:

Charge towards him with a heavy attack followed by Force Slow to land another attack.

Parry or dodge his three-attack combo and follow a set of heavy attacks. It will take down his meter, making him fall.

Immediately after getting up, he will perform a range of dodge and repeatedly shoot with his blaster. Dodge it and charge towards Bode again.

After a few hits, a cutscene will be triggered where Cal will fall, and Bode will run away with his ship with the compass.

This concludes the first boss fight with Bode in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It is also worth noting that players must upgrade their weapons and unlock perks to stand a chance against the betrayer. They will also need to time their parries to avoid being punished.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has currently been released and is available to download and install on PC (through Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

