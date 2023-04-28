Who is Bode Akuna in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi Survivor continues Cal Kestis' journey and aims to improve upon the solid foundation of its predecessor. The video game introduces some new characters for players in order to expand the lore in exciting ways while striving to deliver the thrills expected from a Star Wars story. One of the new additions to the tale is Bode Akuna.

Fans have been excited to learn more about hom ever since his reveal, owing to his choice of siding with Cal Kestis and aiding him throughout the journey in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Bode Akuna is an adept mercenary who assists players in defeating foes as an ally.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers about the game.

Exploring Bode Akuna's role in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is not only expanding on its predecessor by adding new gameplay features, but is also inclined to expand the lore on exciting new avenues for fans. Bode Akuna is one such meaningful extension of Cal Kestis’ journey in the game.

The character is a skilled mercenary with exceptional combat skills. He also harbors a strong hatred for the Empire. The reveal trailer showcased a snippet wherein he can be seen assisting Cal. Director of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Stig Asmussen, also shared the following statement on Bode Akuna with the PLAY Magazine:

“These are the worst periods of the Dark Times, and Cal is constantly looking over his shoulder, being hunted by the worst of the worst. Bode is truly one of the good guys. The moment when he teams up with Cal in our trailer is just one example of the bond the two have, and how it translates to real gameplay. They look out for each other, which is critical for both of their survival.”

Bode Akuna is determined to craft a better life for his daughter, Kata. Players get introduced to this new companion in the early hours of Star Wars Jedi, which occurs during the visit to planet Coruscant. He is quite capable of defeating enemies and aiding Cal in traversal.

However, Bode Akuna betrays Cal and kills Master Cordova. He also steals the compass that acts as a precursor for Cal to pursue him. Players will face off against Bode multiple times throughout the game's duration. Cal eventually tracks his daughter Kata and urges her to reveal her father’s whereabouts.

Bode eventually barges in and a final battle between him and Cal ensues, thereby leading to the former’s demise. While he started the journey with Cal as an ally, in the end, he turns out to be an enemy.

