All Force Tear locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is inching closer to release, and fans are excited to step into the shoes of Cal Kestis. This latest iteration of the Star Wars game is set to expand upon its predecessor by offering tons of activities to incentivize exploration, one of them being Force Tears. These are collectibles that present you with a set of challenges that can be found scattered around the open world.

They appear as glowing purple-colored rifts and are replayable challenges that can be located on the map after completion. Tracking and successfully completing them all yields an achievement/trophy called Blood, Sweat, and Tears.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers regarding the game.

Finding all Force Tears in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor consists of fifteen Force Tears for you to collect and test your platforming and combat skills. These collectibles can be found on every planet, like Coruscant, Koboh, Jedha, and Shattered Moon.

Coruscant

There is only one Force Tear named Fractured Malice on Coruscant near the Rooftops meditation point. You must travel in the opposite direction of the Renovation Site 4733, wherein you will come across some pipes. You can access the Force Tear behind the liftable door that requires you to beat a couple of Rancors.

Koboh

Koboh consists of nine Force Tears for you to find and partake in. The first tear can be found near the Gorge Crash Site. You can head onto the elevator near the mediation point of the site and exit it to encounter a small plate. Feel free to lift it and alight to access the tear. This challenge will require you to deal with three formidable foes.

Can be accessed via the elevator (Image via Electronic Arts)

The second tear is located in the Derelict Dam area. In the Boiling Bluff, use the balloon dispenser to reach the platform, enabling you to reach a beast. Interacting with it will transport Cal to a higher altitude, making it easier for you to interact with the tear. This challenge is called Fractured Agility and involves completing certain platforming tasks.

This tear is on a higher platform (Image via Electronic Arts)

The next tear can be found in the Smuggler’s Tunnel and requires you to pass through a laser gate. There are two gates in the area with green lasers, and you must execute a wall run and phase move to access the Fractured Momentum Force Tear.

Enter the second green laser gate (Image via Electronic Arts)

You can find the next tear in Hunter’s Quarry in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Navigate to the area beyond Doma’s Shop with the help of a grappling point. Then use the ascension hook in tandem with the floating equipment, followed by a wall run move to gain access to the cave containing the tear.

This tear is in a cave (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Fractured Duality Force Tear can be found in the Rambler’s Reach Outpost area atop Cantina’s garden on the roof. Feel free to ascend the tower in this rooftop garden with the help of vines. This challenge demands the use of a Double-Bladed stance to get rid of foes.

Use the vines to climb the tower (Image via Electronic Arts)

Accessing the next tear requires you to first take down a challenging enemy, also termed as Legendary Adversary called Spawn of Oggdo, found in a place called Fort Kah’Lin. You must then travel to Doma’s Shop to trigger a tear by interacting with a mini Oggdo.

Accessing this tear requires defeating an enemy (Image via Electronic Arts)

The next tear can be found during Chapter 2 of Star Wars Jedi Survivor beyond a waterfall in Swindler’s Wash region.

Look out for this tear during Chapter 2 (Image via Electronic Arts)

You must watch for a Fractured Punishment Force Tear during Chapter 3 of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, specifically in the Stone Spires area. Players need to fly through unlocked updrafts in an anti-clockwise direction to reach the platform with a golden-colored cube that is the spot containing this tear.

Look out for this tear during Chapter 3 (Image via Electronic Arts)

The final tear on Koboh can be reached by taking a path in the vicinity of the Fogged Expanse meditation point. The final stretch can be covered with the help of a grapple point. To complete this Force Tear, you must successfully beat all your foes by resorting to Crossguard Stance.

This tear is near the Fogged Expanse meditation point (Image via Electronic Arts)

Jedha

Players must ascend a hill to the left of the Monastery Walls meditation point in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You then need to descend by sliding down the hill and following it up by grabbing a ledge. Carefully traverse the beam and hop onto the pillars, leading you to the Fractured Tradition Force Tear.

This tear is in the vicinity of Monastery Walls meditation point (Image via Electronic Arts)

Once you arrive at the Anchorite Base meditation point in the Desert Ridge region, refer to the world map in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You will find two small paths, one of which houses the desired Force Tear.

Look out for this tear beside the Anchorite Base meditation point (Image via Electronic Arts)

The next tear is located in a windy area which can be accessed by taking two sets of stairs near the Crypt of Uhrma meditation point. To reach the tear, perform a wall run through the windy area and take a left turn.

You must resort to wall running in order to reach the desired tear (Image via Electronic Arts)

The final tear on Jedha can be found near the Timeworn Bridge meditation point in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You need to travel along the circumference of the cliff and then enter through a crevice. Once you enter, navigate via the door on the left side and execute a wall run and dash move to reach the tear through the laser door.

This is the final Force Tear on Jedha (Image via Electronic Arts)

Shattered Moon

The only Force Tear on the Shattered Moon in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is located near the Automated Forge meditation point. You must head to the spot with an electric fence that can be ascended. You can then execute a wall run and jump onto a pole.

There is only one Force Tear on Shattered Moon (Image via Electronic Arts)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is set to be released on current-gen consoles PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on April 28, 2023. You can peruse this article to decide whether or not to buy the Deluxe Edition of Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

