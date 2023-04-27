How to unlock the Chest Map in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features several updates to your holomap, like the Chest Map. This upgrade will give Cal Kestis more information about some of the items he will need to grow in power throughout his trap across the Star Wars universe. This will reward players with information on Chests, Stim-Cannisters, and perhaps most pertinent of all, BD-1 Slice Upgrades.

It will take some time for players to get the Chest Map upgrade in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, but if you are looking to 100% the game, you will want to find all of the various drops that Cal Kestis can possibly pick up throughout his adventure. Here's what you need to know about upgrading your map in another key way.

Where to upgrade to the Chest Map in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

When trying to 100% complete Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you must pick up the various collectibles that spawn throughout the planets Cal Kestis explores. Like the treasure map before it, you'll likely need to first progress through a good chunk of the story.

Your exploration of the map will require certain abilities, which are locked behind progression. This includes powers like Upgraded Ascension Cable and Air Dash, which allow you to reach areas on a map you couldn't access your first time through the various planets in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

When ready, you can use the fast travel ability to go to Mountain Ascent Meditation Point in Koboh's Prospector's Folly region. You might be able to pick up a few plant pods through this area as well since they are all located in Koboh.

Head to the Foothills Falls, and fly your Relter towards the platform it points towards. You will find a hut with a trapdoor on its left side, covered by metal sheets. Use force Pull to rip these up and head down.

Cal Kestis is now heading towards the Phon'qi Caverns, a very easy place to explore. There aren't many branching paths, but acid creatures and droids will pop out and try to destroy you. The most challenging part of this will be the Bedlam Raiders, all three of which wield lightsabers.

Overcoming these will reward you with a BD-1 Terminal to splice into. Your reward here will be the Chest Map to help you collect the various upgrades Cal Kestis needs in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. This includes Chests, Stim-Cannisters, and your BD-1 Slice upgrades. This won't change what your droid friend looks like - that comes through various pre-order bonuses and editions of the game.

This is easily one of the most important upgrades in the game for players looking to unlock all of the features and collectibles throughout Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

