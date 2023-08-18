Baldur's Gate 3: All Astarion endings explored

One of the aspects Baldur's Gate 3 has been praised for is how it gives players the liberty to make choices. From the very beginning, the game ensures you are free to decide your fate. You can determine the path your party will take by how you respond in conversation and tackle quests' objectives. However, these choices have consequences.

They will affect the world around you and even impact your relationship with party members. One of the people who will be directly affected is Astarion. This guide will take a look at every potential ending for him, so read on to learn about the possible endings for him.

Every ending for Astarion's questline in Baldur's Gate 3

Astarion is a Half-elf Rogue whom you can find early on close to the crashed Nautiloid ship at the Ravaged Beach in Baldur's Gate 3. However, beneath the surface, he is hiding a potentially deadly secret that you will uncover later on. It turns out that this pale Elf is secretly a vampire, and his questline and potential endings are tied to this secret.

You will learn of his secret one night in the camp when he tries to consume some of your blood. Luckily, you will wake up in time to stop him, after which you must make a decision on whether you will consent to him drinking your blood. This series of events will start off Astarion's quest line.

This path will lead to the hunt for Cazador, Astarion's former master. There are several ways for this quest to end in Baldur's Gate 3.

Refuse to help Astarion

Of course, you can refuse to help your vampire companion in Baldur's Gate 3. Astarion will plead once more, but you can rebuff his advances again.

This time, he will go berserk and brutally assault his former master with a dagger. Once Cazador is dead, your Elven companion will let go of his emotions and start crying. However, he will quickly gather his composure and decide to destroy Cazador's staff, preventing you from looting it later on.

He will also permanently quit your party, leaving you without a Rogue for the rest of your adventures in Baldur's Gate 3. The vampire spawn will also be abandoned in their cages, with their fate left up to Ulma.

Convince Astarion into not Ascending

One of the choices in Baldur's Gate 3 is to persuade Astarion against undergoing the Ascension ritual. This can be done by revealing that the ritual will only consume him or kill all of the spawns.

You will need to pass a Persuasion check or perform an Insight check which will give you two additional options for convincing Astarion with a lower DC. Passing these checks will allow you to successfully convince him.

He will brutally murder Cazador in the same way as when you refuse him, but this time, you will get to keep him in your party. That said, you must decide about the spawn.

Help Astarion with Ascending

Astarion will seek your aid in performing the ritual in Baldur's Gate 3. Should you grant him approval, he will go through with the ritual and gain immense power. Once the ritual is done, he will gain a passive feature called Vampire Ascendant which allows him to cast the spell Gaseous Form.

He will also acquire a new attack called Ascendant Bite, a 1d10 Necrotic Damage bonus to weapon and unarmed Attack Rolls, giving you a more powerful ally. However, all this power will come at a cost starting with a huge drop in approval rating from your other party members.

Furthermore, it will kill all of the vampire spawns in their cells and prompt you to battle Ulma and her tribe.

These are the three choices you can take for Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3 and their corresponding endings.

Deciding what will happen to the spawns

In order to decide what will happen with the spawns, you will first need to successfully convince Astarion not to go through with Ascending. Should you choose that path, here are the two possible choices for the vampire spawns

Release the spawns

If you are feeling merciful, you can allow the spawns to go. Choosing this route will lead them to travel to the Underdark, where they will be cared for by Astarion's siblings. Ulma will be unhappy with you for letting thousands of vampire spawns walk free.

Kill the spawns

On the other hand, you can choose to destroy all seven thousand spawns. Your party members and Astarion's siblings will be unhappy with this decision. Notably, the vampire himself kills them all begrudgingly.

Ulma will praise you for killing Cazador and lament the death of her tribe's children. If you allow Astarion to do the talking, he will be able to convince her that killing them was for the best.

These are all the possible endings for Astarion's questline in Baldur's Gate 3. If you want to pursue a romantic relationship with him, check out this guide.