How to romance Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3

There are plenty of interactions you can have with Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3, but romancing him seems to be the ultimate gesture. However, this feat is not available on the get-go as you need some time and effort to earn his approval. While the romance option isn't new to role-playing games, Baldur's Gate 3 features unique romancing mechanics that could provide players with the thrill they need outside combat.

Much like other companions in the game, you need to develop a solid relationship with him to unlock the romance option. Each of the companions has their own personality and trait, so they all interpret actions differently. Delve into this guide to know more about earning Astarion's approval and eventually romancing him.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: How to romance Astarion

There are many ways to gain the vampire spawn's approval (Image via Larian Studios)

Astarion is a vampire spawn High-Elf Rogue companion that you encounter early in Act 1. You can recruit him as you explore the crash site after finishing the prologue.

Of course, you cannot immediately romance Astarion after inviting him to join your party. You first need to gain his approval by doing a variety of things that he deems admirable.

He isn't really the nicest companion out there in terms of personality, so sticking with your protagonist and hero traits may be off-putting for him. As a creature from the dark side, he loves anything related to darkness and ruthlessness. Your best bet in gaining his approval is to display a devilish character as reflected in your actions and decisions in the game.

Assist goblins to increase his approval (Image via Larian Studios)

Astarion is selfish and arrogant, so he appreciates grand displays of power and cruelty toward others. You'll need to learn to cooperate with what he thinks is best and always try to advance his motives to gain his approval. He also has a fascination with dark monsters, so seek his approval by associating yourself with creatures such as goblins and devils.

You can also tell that the vampire is extremely charismatic and dramatic, so displaying dramatics is the way to go. Moreover, try to bring him some expensive items as his obsession with fine things is undeniable.

Some specific things you can do is assist goblins in the goblin camp, invite him to feed enemies, and work with other monsters.

You can lose his approval by doing the opposite of the things mentioned above. Showing altruism and weakness, compromising, exercising restraint, and exhibiting judgment with his condition, are actions that Astarion dislikes which could decrease your chances of earning his approval.

Check the character sheet regularly to monitor your approval rating. Once you get high approval, you are now qualified to perform the romance option with him.

Select the following dialogue prompts to initiate romance:

Really? Saving lives is awful?

True, the goblins would have thrown a wilder party.

And what’s your idea of 'a little fun'?

All right, let’s do it. I’ll see you later.

That's all for the romance guide for Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3. You may also be interested in learning more about romancing Gale, another companion in the game.