How to romance Gale in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3, the latest installment in the iconic RPG franchise, has successfully brought the experience of playing a D&D campaign to PC and has allowed gamers to delve into a brand new adventure filled with exciting encounters and meaningful choices. One of its remarkable mechanics is exploring romantic relationships with the NPC members of your party.

This guide will show you how to romance one of your party members, Gale.

Romancing Gale in Baldur's Gate 3

Gale is a human wizard you can find very early in Act 1 of Baldur's Gate 3. You can meet him on the Roadside Cliffs near the wreck of the Nautilus. The option to recruit him to your party will arrive once you learn of his affliction concerning a Mindflayer parasite.

To begin a romantic relationship with him, you will need to raise his approval of your character. To do so, there are some key facets to remember about him. Apart from prioritizing magic and intelligence, he is also a character with high morality. Remembering these will help you romance him later on.

During interactions with him in Baldur's Gate 3, you should cater to his deep interest in magic by selecting conversation options related to it, especially when you are in camp. These will be quite evident but do keep an eye out for them so as not to miss any.

Additionally, your actions should reflect kindness towards others. Choosing conversation options or actions that are considered to be moral will help in raising Gale's approval of you. Make sure to choose these options if you want to pursue him.

Eventually, you will trigger two special interactions with him. The first one is of him opening up regarding his distinct condition. Subsequently, he will seek your assistance in acquiring an artifact that will help him deal with this ailment.

In the second interaction, he will discuss the Weave before asking you to join him. During this phase, compliment him on his teaching skills and then select the more intimate options that follow. Afterward, you can talk with him about your interaction in the Weave. Following these responses will allow you to successfully romance Gale.

I'm sure you're welcome.

Make merry, just the two of us. What would that entail?

You're remarkably upfront about your intentions.

I think that sounds delightful

From thereon, you can head to your bedroll, where the option to spend the night with Gale will appear. Most players found they can only start having romantic interactions with this character in their bedroll in Act 2, so do not panic if you cannot find the option to invite him to your bedroll in Act 1. Keep raising his approval to ensure you will be able to eventually romance him.

This is all you need to know to romance Gale in Baldur's Gate 3. To learn more about unlocking romantic moments with other NPCs in general, check out this guide.