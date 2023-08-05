How to hide your romance moments from co-op buddies in Baldur's Gate 3

It's no secret that Larian Studios' latest title, Baldur's Gate 3, is easily one of the most immersive role-playing experiences out there. From the game's methodical combat to the bonds you can craft between your character and the NPCs you meet along the game's story, plenty adds to the game's overall immersion factor.

However, one of the most important elements that set Baldur's Gate 3 apart from other role-playing games of the same scale is the ability to initiate romance with many key NPCs in the game. From the High Elf Rogue, Astaron, to Tiefling Barbarian, Karlach, the game offers plenty of choices.

However, you might want to keep these "romantic moments" private from the prying eyes of your co-op friends, essentially to avoid the fun of "jolly cooperation" turning into an awkward scenario. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to hide your in-game romance moments from co-op buddies in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to disable sharing your in-game "private moments" in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3, much like Larian Studios' previous titles, features a plethora of instances where your decisions impact the story and characters. Romancing certain NPCs over others is also one of the key factors that determine the fate of not only your character but also other key NPCs in the game's story.

Romancing characters in the game is one of the most important aspects of the game. Certain NPCs in the game, like Karlach, will only join your party if you complete their quests and engage with them in a romantic encounter.

While watching the romantic scenes unfold in real-time can be quite enticing and can be considered a reward for completing the NPC's quest(s), it might be a bit awkward if you're playing the game in co-op. If you want to disable sharing your in-game private moments in Baldur's Gate 3, follow these steps:

Press ESC during gameplay and go to the options menu.

In the options menu, select the "Gameplay" tab.

Under the Gameplay tab, you will find Share Private Moments under the User Options menu.

Disabling the Share Private Moments will hide any in-game romance moments from your co-op party.

The in-game description of the "Share Private Moments" option reads:

"By default, certain scenes are private. This means in multiplayer, other players cannot witness your private moments. If you leave this option disabled, you can toggle each dialogue’s privacy setting. Enabling this option means that you will share everything: all scenes are public, and other players can listen in on your private moments and dreams."

Given the setting is already disabled by default, you won't have to worry about having unknowingly shared your in-game romance moments with your co-op friends. However, if you do wish to make these scenes visible to your friends (we ain't judging), then you will need to head to the options menu and manually enable the setting.