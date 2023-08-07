How to reach Goblin Camp in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 offers diverse quests demanding exploration across different areas. These quests are tied to specific regions, necessitating your presence for activation. Among these lies the mission to rescue Halsin, a Druid captive within the Goblin Camp. However, embarking on this rescue mission entails visiting the Goblin Camp, which is no simple feat due to your challenges.

Interactions hold significant importance throughout the quests in Baldur's Gate 3. In the game, a formidable adversary can transform into an ally based on your dialogue choices. For instance, Goblins, initially depicted as foes during your early gameplay, can evolve into companions if you engage with them appropriately while progressing toward their camp.

So, completing this quest requires navigating through a series of interactions. This article offers guidance on effectively reaching the Goblin Camp in Baldur's Gate 3.

Steps to reach Goblin Camp in Baldur's Gate 3

Emerald Grove Environs in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

The path to reach the Goblin Camp unfolds in Act 1 of Baldur's Gate 3, as you learn about Halsin within the Druid Grove Region. You should make your way to a place known as Emerald Grove Environs, and from that point, the path will lead you to the Goblin Camp. Also, to access the Goblin Camp, you must navigate through the Blighted Village.

Furthermore, throughout your interactions in this quest, you will encounter various choices, including options like Intimidate, Persuasion, and Illithid. These choices will determine the approach. Opting for the Intimidate choice signifies a confrontation through initiating a battle, while Persuasion or Illithid reflects a preference for a diplomatic or convincing method to overcome the challenges.

Steps to reach the Blighted Village

You will reach a bridge featuring a broken wagon (Image via Larian Studios)

Make your way to the Emerald Grove Environs and locate the designated area depicted in the image above.

As you proceed, you will reach a bridge featuring a broken wagon.

Continue straight ahead from the bridge, and you will soon find yourself at the entrance of the Blighted Village. During your approach, a Goblin will appear before you.

Engage in an interaction with the Goblin, and make your dialogue choices in the specified sequence: 1, 1, 3.

A dice roll activity will be triggered after selecting the third option, which involves an Illithid.

The task's difficulty is set at Class 2, making it relatively easy to handle.

Once you complete the dice roll task, you will gain access to the Blighted Village.

Measures to reach the Goblin Camp

Exploring the Goblin Camp in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Finding the Goblin Camp becomes straightforward once you arrive at the Blighted Village.

Proceed straight ahead, and you will encounter a tree, then make a left turn.

You'll soon come across a small wooden bridge. Proceed across it, and you'll reach the Goblin Camp.

Upon reaching the entrance, a Goblin guard named Sentinal Oak will confront you.

Following this, you can engage in a conversation.

Select the first option to kick off a dice-rolling activity with a Difficulty Class of nine.

Complete the dice roll activity by achieving a number above nine.

Accomplishing the dice roll will let you select the second dialogue option.

Continue forward, take a right turn, and proceed straight ahead. This will lead to the central area of the Goblin Camp.

How to find Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3

Upon reaching the central area of the Goblin Camp, you will encounter an entrance leading to a chamber known as the Shattered Sanctum. After entering, you will face a group of Goblin soldiers. Subsequently, a dialogue will ensue between you and the soldiers.

Opt for the third dialogue choice, triggering a dice roll activity with a Difficulty Class of 9. After successfully passing the dice roll, select the first dialogue option, followed by the second. This sequence will unlock the pathway to Haslin.

Proceed straight until you reach a statue, then turn right. Continue on this path to arrive at a wooden bridge. Cross the bridge, and you'll find a cell containing Halsin, who is being held captive. Ultimately, a confrontation with the Goblins will ensue, leading to a successful rescue of this Druid.