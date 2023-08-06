How to get Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens in Baldur’s Gate 3

Illithid Powers are some of the most powerful sets of psychic skills and spells that you can unlock as you make your way through the Forgotten Realm in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, you will not be able to unlock new Illithid skills by regular means. To get more psychic powers, you must get your hands on Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens.

Unfortunately, BG3 does not offer much help on how to acquire all specimens in the game. You will need to take down specific enemies and interact with certain NPCs to obtain them all in this table-top RPG.

This Baldur’s Gate 3 guide covers the Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens locations and how to obtain them.

Mind Flayer Parasite Specimen locations in Baldur’s Gate 3

As mentioned, to obtain Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will either need to get it as a drop from specific enemies or as a reward from other NPCs after conversing with them.

Below is a list of the locations and characters where you can find the specimen:

Brynna and Edowin (Druid Grove/Wilderness)

Early in the game, you will meet Brynna and Edowin in Druid’s Grove. You can either choose to fight the NPC or use your unlocked Illithid Wisdom to subdue her. You will then need to loot Edowin's body to obtain the specimen bottle and absorb the parasitic tadpole.

Getting Mind Flayer Parasite Specimen from Brynna and Edowin (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Flint the Gnoll Warlord (Risen Road)

The next Mind Flayer Parasite Specimen can be obtained from the Risen Road. There, you will need to kill Flint and his pack of Gnolls. It is a rather difficult fight to win, so try and use Illithid Wisdom to make Flint turn on its subordinates. Defeating the Warlord will reward you with another tadpole once you loot the body.

Minthara (Druid Grove/ Shattered Sanctum)

During the main mission where you will either have to choose to save the Druids and Tieflings or side with Minthara’s plan to raid them, side with the former. While you can romance Minthara and add her to your party, this is not advised. The best route here will be to kill and get a specimen from her.

High Priestess Gut (Druid Grove/ Shattered Sanctum)

The other Goblin general apart from Minthara that you can get a specimen from is the High Priestess Gut. If you wish to kill her for more Illithid Powers in Baldur’s Gate 3, convince her to follow you to a small room and take her out in one round, or she will call for backup.

Dror Ragzlin (Druid Grove/ Shattered Sanctum)

The third Goblin general you will encounter during this quest is Dror Ragzlin. This fight is also slightly tricky, so try and take the general by surprise. Once defeated, loot the body for another specimen.

True Soul Nere (Grymforge)

You can make your way to Grymforge after completing both the Shattered Sanctum puzzles. The area is a den of Duergar slavers, and you will be given the option to either side with True Soul Nere or defeat them. Take them down to gain a specimen.

Using Mind Flayer Parasite Specimen (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Flaming Fist Marcus (Last Light Inn)

When you reach the second Act in Baldur's Gate 3, go to Last Light Inn, where you will meet Jaheira and the Cleric called Isobel. The latter will be seen casting a ward that keeps curses and Agents of the Absolute at bay. You must protect him from them. One enemy, in particular, that you will meet is Flaming Fist Marcus. Killing him and looting the body will earn you another specimen.

Disciple Z'rell and Linsella (Moonrise Tower)

Eventually, in the story, you will reach Moonrise Tower in your effort to defeat Kethelric Thorm. You will then encounter Disciple Z'rell and Linsella, two of his generals, during your efforts. Defeating them will let you loot another Mind Flayer Parasite Specimen in Baldur’s Gate 3.

These Specimen locations are the ones that are closely tied to campaign progression. Note that there are multiple other locations and NPCs you can get the parasitic tadpoles from. Players are advised to explore the Forgotten Realm as much as possible if they want to max out their Illithid powers in Baldur’s Gate 3.