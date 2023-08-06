Baldur’s Gate 3 Illithid guide: How to unlock more powers, high-tier skills, and more

Illithid powers in Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you and your companions use psychic abilities like telepathy and telekinesis, which, when used correctly, can make progression and encounters significantly easier. While Illithid powers will help you turn the tides of battle, there is a fair bit of confusion amongst the community on how they can acquire more of these psychic abilities and how the higher-tier skills play out.

BG3 does not hold the player’s hand all that much, and with the RPG being an incredibly fleshed-out DnD experience, it often gets confusing for newer players to obtain certain things in the game.

This Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over ways to obtain more Illithid abilities, along with a few higher-tier powers.

How to get more high-tier Illithid powers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Illithid Powers (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

To unlock more Illithid powers in Baldur’s Gate 3, here are some things that you will be required to do:

1) Acquire Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens

When the narrative begins, you can automatically unlock basic Illithid powers, mainly psychic tricks to manipulate conversations and NPC responses. You can put more Illithid points in newer skills and abilities by acquiring Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens.

You will get these specimens from specific NPCs in the Forgotten Realm.

2) Help the Emperor and become a Half-Illithid

After you have been steadily putting more points in the Illithid abilities in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will eventually reach Act 3, and a situation will arise where you must help the Emperor in the Astral Plane.

Ensure you aid him instead of attacking him, as it will give you the choice to become a Half-Illithid in the game. This will open up tier 3 powers, which are the Higher-tier Illithid skills.

How to become a Half-Illithid in Baldur’s Gate 3

After you save the Emperor, he will give you the option to “evolve,” thereby significantly maximizing your Illithid powers. However, the choice is completely yours, and if you do agree, the Emperor will provide you with an Astral-Touched Tadpole, automatically turning you into a Half-Illithid.

Once your character's appearance changes (grows jagged veins after accepting the tadpole), you can open the Illithid Power tab, and Tier 3 abilities will be available to you.

Your character will not be the only one who can access these powers, as your companions who have the parasite in their brains will also be able to access them. However, you must make them agree to use these abilities and transfer Astral-Touched Tadpoles to their inventories.

High-tier Illithid Power Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

All high-tier Illithid Powers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Here are all the tier 3 Illithid Powers that you can look forward to in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough:

Fracture Psyche (support action)

This will lower the target enemy’s armor class by 1 point. If the affected enemy dies, you can cast this ability immediately, making it one of the best support skills in the late game.

Illithid Expertise (passive)

Illithid Expertise is a passive skill that will allow you to gain expertise in Persuasion, Deception, and Intimidation checks. This will make Ability Check rolls significantly easier to complete.

Psionic Dominance (passive)

This ability will allow you to nullify a spell completely. However, the spell range needs to be within 18 meters of you and the caster and should have a level equal to or lower than your proficiency.

Black Hole (offensive action)

Allows you to cast a spell in the target location, which will create a black hole type of gravitational effect pulling nearby enemies in. Additionally, you can cast this Baldur’s Gate 3 Illithid power five more times before you need to rest and recharge it.

Fly (support action)

This spell automatically unlocks when you become a Half-Illithid. This will allow you to fly around and will not require an additional spell slot to activate.

Mind Blast (offensive action)

Mind Blast will let you fire an energy beam in a cone, deal 6-34 psychic damage, and even stun the targets, making it an extremely potent CC skill.

Mind Sanctuary (support action)

With this Illithid power, you can make a field where all characters inside it will invest in bonus actions interchangeably.

Freecast (passive/toggled)

Freecast is an amazing skill, especially if you are going for a caster build. It will let you remove all resource costs for spell slots and charges. However, to refresh it, you will need to rest.

Absorb Intellect (support action)

You can lower the target’s (enemy or ally) intelligence by 1 point, which will then heal you for 1-8 HP for five turns. It’s another incredibly potent support skill in Baldur’s Gate 3’ Illithid skill tree.

Displacer Beast Shape (shapeshift action)

Transforms you into an astral cat upon use, allowing you to deal an insane amount of damage to enemies with every attack.

Illithid powers in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game-changer and can easily turn the tides on the hardest enemies when used correctly.