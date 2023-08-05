Baldur’s Gate 3 Oathbreaker guide: How to break all Paladin subclass Oaths

Paladin has a hidden subclass called the Oathbreaker in Baldur’s Gate 3, and as the name suggests, you will be required to break all of your class’ oaths to unlock it in the game. The paladin class comes with three subclasses in the RPG, “Oath of the Ancients,” “Oath of Devotion,” and “Oath of Vengeance.” You will be able to unlock Oathbreaker, irrespective of the one you are playing.

However, there has been a lot of confusion among community members regarding the oaths that they will need to break to unlock the class. Hence, today’s guide will cover how you can unlock the Oathbreaker subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to become an Oathbreaker Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Breaking a Paladin Oath (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

As mentioned, to be able to become an Oathbreaker Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be required to break oaths. The oaths for each of the three base Paladin subclasses are different, and you will need to break the particular one for the subclass you have picked.

Once you have broken an oath, you will have a vision of a voice asking you to meet them at the end of the day. After going into a Long Rest, you will meet the person at the Beach.

The NPC you will meet is the Oathbreaker Knight, who will ask you if you wish to become an Oathbreaker yourself. Confirming this will unlock the subclass for you.

Below is a list of all the oaths you must break for each Paladin subclass.

How to break Oath of the Ancients in Baldur’s Gate 3

The first Paladin subclass has the following description:

“You fight on the side of light in the cosmic struggle against the darkness to preserve the sanctity of life and the beauty of nature.”

Here is how you will be able to break this oath:

Kill the Owlbear and her cub in the nest.

Freeze Sazza in the Druid Cove.

Kill Pandima, the Tiefling at the Druid Grove.

Help Mayrina revive her husband.

How to break Oath of Devotion in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Oath of Devotion has the following description:

“Following the ideal of the knight in shining armor, you act with honor and virtue to protect the weak and pursue the greater good.”

You will be able to break it by:

Allowing Arka to kill the caged goblin Sazza.

Betraying the goblins after convincing them not to fight. This will be within the Blighted Village and the Shattered Sanctum.

Torture Liam at the Shattered Sanctum.

Betraying the Tieflings when rescuing Lae’zel.

Meeting the Oathbreaker Knight (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

How to break the Oath of Vengeance in Baldur’s Gate

The Oath of Vengeance reads:

“You have set aside even your own purity to right wrongs and deliver justice to those who have committed the most grievous sins.”

To break it, all you will need to do is free Sazza in the Druid Cave.