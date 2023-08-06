Where to find Halsin early in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 offers a diverse range of distinctive and demanding quests that involve aiding various NPCs. Throughout your playthrough, you will encounter many who will interact with you and seek your assistance, but the choice to help them or turn them away lies in your hands. Moreover, certain NPCs have the potential to become your companions, offering valuable assistance in your future journey. One such character is Halsin, a Druid who is being held captive in the Shattered Sanctum situated within the Goblin Camp region.

Assisting other characters in Baldur's Gate 3 contributes to shaping your character's narrative positively. Therefore, it's crucial to aid as many NPCs as possible throughout your journey. To rescue Halsin, you must first reach the Goblin Camp, and from there, locating him will become a straightforward task. This article features the steps to successfully rescue him in Baldur's Gate 3.

What are the steps to find Halsin early in Baldur's Gate 3?

Reach the Goblin Camp (Image via Larian Studios)

In Act 1, you have the opportunity to embark on a quest to rescue Halsin, which becomes available after learning about the character at the Druid Grove region. If you wish to save him early, it's crucial to reach the Goblin Camp during your playthrough.

Remember that in Baldur's Gate 3, choosing the right dialogues is vital as the outcomes heavily depend on your decisions. Throughout this quest, you'll encounter various interactions where specific dialogue options are presented. Make sure to select the dialogue options in the specified order as mentioned in the steps.

You'll encounter Goblin kids near a cage (Image via Larian Studios)

Here are the steps to rescue Halsin:

Head to the Goblin Camp and locate the specified spot in the image.

Upon arrival, continue straight until you reach the entrance to a chamber.

Interact with the Heavy Oak Doors at the chamber's entrance.

Proceed straight and then take a right turn from the Unstable Statue.

Follow the stairs and keep moving forward until you reach a wooden bridge.

Move ahead and you will discover a small door. Open it.

Keep going forward and you'll encounter Goblin kids near a cage where Halsin is being held captive in bear form. They are teasing him.

Interrupt their teasing by initiating an interaction.

Choose the dialogue options in the following order: 1, 3.

After that, a battle against the Goblins will ensue.

Defeat the Goblins, and you will successfully complete your quest of rescuing Halsin.

Save other NPCs in Baldur's Gate 3

After rescuing Halsin from the Goblin Camp, he will propose joining you on the raid of the same camp. However, to recruit him as your companion, you must undertake the Save the Refugees quest, wherein you have to defeat three leaders of the Goblin Camp.

It is essential to note that not all NPCs in the game will support you throughout your adventure; some might even become adversaries depending on how you handle interactions and situations. The world of Baldur's Gate 3 is highly unpredictable, with dangers lurking at every step and in every region. Consequently, choosing your allies wisely during your journey is crucial.