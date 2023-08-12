Should you let Astarion consume your blood in Baldur's Gate 3

As a game that tries to closely emulate Dungeons and Dragons , Baldur's Gate 3 gives you the opportunity to make meaningful decisions that will affect several aspects, such as the story or how certain nonplayer characters interact. You will come across plenty of decisions during your playthrough, and unless you've played through the whole game, it is unlikely you'll know the exact outcome of every choice.

One of the decisions you will have to make in the game is whether you should let Astarion consume your blood. If you are unsure, check out this guide that will provide the information you need to help you decide.

What happens if you let Astarion bite you in Baldur's Gate 3

Astarion is one of the party members and potential romantic partners you can get in Baldur's Gate 3. He is a High Elf Rogue and a vampire. This means he needs to consume blood in order to survive. At some point during your adventures with Astarion, he will ask to consume some of your blood.

You can decide whether to allow Astarion to do so, with both decisions having an impact on your relationship with the Elven Rogue. Aside from this dilemma affecting the relationship between you and the party's resident vampire, it can also grant him some perks if you let him take bite you.

Denying him the chance to consume your blood won't necessarily lock out the opportunity of romancing him. However, allowing him to do so will boost your relationship and help secure a romantic relationship with him.

Additionally, if you let Astarion drink some of your blood, he will gain two things. The first one is a perk that grants him a +1 to all ability checks the day after consuming your blood. The second is a bonus action that lets him gain health in exchange for damaging certain enemies. He can only use this bonus action once per day.

In return, you will be afflicted with a status that gives you a -1 to all your character's ability checks.

Now, you might be thinking that letting him bite you will also turn you into a vampire at some point. Unfortunately, this is not the case in this situation. No matter how many times you let him bite you in Baldur's Gate 3, you will not be able to contract vampirism.

Another vital detail to remember is that allowing him to bite you comes with the risk of death. If your character were to die in Baldur's Gate 3, the game does not end there. Instead, you get to take control of the other members of your party with the chance to revive your fallen character.

Is it worth allowing Astarion to consume your blood

While it's true there are more benefits than drawbacks to allowing Astarion to consume your blood in Baldur's Gate 3, you should determine whether the risk of death is worth it. This becomes especially true if you allow him to consume your blood several times.

If you prefer to trade the risk of death for getting better rolls out of Astarion and want to pursue a relationship with him, it might be worth allowing him to consume your blood.