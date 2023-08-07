How to revive party members in Baldur's Gate 3

For RPG fans who seek a unique gaming experience, Baldur's Gate 3 will surely deliver on that promise and more. This turn-based RPG features a number of exciting game mechanics you don't usually encounter in other role-playing games. In fact, when you first experience losing an ally in combat, you are likely to get confused as you try to navigate through all the resurrection techniques available.

Before delving into revival methods, it's crucial to comprehend how death is handled in Baldur's Gate 3. When a character's health points (HP) reach zero, they fall in battle but aren't immediately deceased. Instead, the game initiates a series of saving throws, represented by rolling a 20-sided die. Successfully rolling three times will revive the character with some health, while three failed rolls result in death.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: How to revive party members

There are a number of ways to revive a fallen teammate in Baldur's Gate 3. You can cast healing spells, use the Scroll of Revivify, the Help action, or get help from Withers.

Scroll of Revivify

Use Scroll of Revivify to resurrect allies (Image via Larian Studios)

One of the most accessible methods, the Scroll of Revivify, can bring back a dead character with a single hit point. These single-use consumable items can be used on a fallen party member's body and purchased from merchants. However, they often cost a fortune, so it is not the most ideal method if you are saving up on gold.

You can purchase this item from the following merchants:

Roah Moonglow (Shattered Sanctum)

Arron (The Hollow)

Cyrel (The Risen Road)

Undead Necromancer Withers

Pay Withers 200 gold to revive your ally in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Withers is a skeleton NPC unlocked by completing the Explore the Ruins quest and reaching the Dank Crypt. By paying him 200 Gold, he can bring a deceased companion back into the team. You can find him at your camp when you take a long rest.

Aside from resurrecting allies, Withers can also reset or "Respec" your character for 100 gold.

Revivify Spell

Revivify Spell is available for Paladins and Clerics (Image via Larian Studios)

If you have limited gold to buy the Scroll of Revivify, you can cast the Revivify spell directly. However, this spell is only available for healing classes like Clerics and Paladins of level 5 and above. This level 3 magic spell can restore a fallen teammate to life with a single hit point.

If you play as a Cleric or a Paladin, this should not be a problem, as you gain access to this spell while progressing through the game. If not, make sure to tap on Shadowheart's abilities, as she can learn this skill for you.

Help Command

During the saving throw process, you can use the Help command to interrupt and revive a fallen ally immediately. Moving another character within five feet of the downed teammate and using the Help command will resuscitate them.

When they are defeated, you can revive your companions in Baldur's Gate 3.