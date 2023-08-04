Baldur's Gate 3 Proficiency guide

In Baldur's Gate 3, there's no shortage of options for determining your playstyle. With over 500 spells, several weapons, and different classes and races, you can choose various ways to deal with enemies. At the core of it all lies proficiency, which will determine success or failure while using a particular armor, spell, or weapon.

Proficiency is not a random element, and it works in a very systematic fashion. When you start playing Baldur's Gate 3, your proficiency with the different armors and weapons will be pretty basic. However, as you level up gradually, your proficiency with certain items will increase.

While it depends on the items you'll use the most, it's also important to understand how the system works and varies with the type of objects used.

Baldur's Gate 3 weapon proficiency guide

The element of proficiency will have a direct impact on the weapons you use. In Baldur's Gate 3, all weapons are essentially divided into simple and martial, and your chosen character will be proficient in either. Naturally, using items your character is highly proficient in will hugely benefit you.

Aside from your class, your character's race and sub-race could also make it proficient in other weapons. A high proficiency not only adds a bonus draw but can also trigger unique skills associated with that weapon.

Baldur's Gate 3 armor proficiency guide

Similar to weapons, your character will also gain proficiency with certain types of armor. Unlike weapons, armor can be divided into three categories - light, medium, and heavy. It would help if you avoided armor that your character isn't proficient with, as it will put a disadvantageous status on almost all crucial activities and checks.

Aside from these two, there's shield proficiency as well. However, this is limited as not every class and race uses a shield in the game (spells can trigger some shields).

Baldur's Gate 3 Spellcasting, Saving Throw, and Skill Proficiency

With over 600 spells in the game, Baldur's Gate 3 players have no shortage of options. Like the earlier categories, certain classes naturally tend towards certain spells. Keeping a tab on this will be hugely beneficial if you want to progress rapidly.

Remember, when it comes to spells, classes like wizards and warlocks will have natural ones to use. Those without the innate ability to do magic must rely on scrolls to cast any spells. Similarly, every class in the game has two saving throws, which can't be increased in any other way.

When it comes to skill proficiencies, there are a lot more options. Each class can have two to four choices, and additional ones can be imparted depending on a character's background, race, and sub-race. Any skill that aligns with your chosen class will have a higher proficiency and give better results.