Where to find Withers in Baldur's Gate 3?

Withers is undoubtedly one of the strangest NPCs you'll encounter in Baldur's Gate 3, and he will also join your camp after you unravel his location. That said, there's no way for you to add the odd-looking creature to your squad of four. Additionally, he's the only known source from where you can change your class and abilities mid-game (in exchange for gold). You'll have to discover him on the game's map like all companion NPCs.

Baldur's Gate 3 is the culmination of years of work by Larian Studios, and the new release has become an instant hit. With a strong emphasis on class and race, it's essential to ensure that you make as few mistakes as possible. Thanks to Withers, you can rectify any error you make at the start of your adventure. Moreover, you won't have to toil too hard to find the undead creature.

Where is Withers in Baldur's Gate 3?

The exact location of Withers is the Dank Crypt, a place you will be able to access only after some time. First, you'll have to complete the prolog, escaping the Nautiloid Ship.

Add Asterion to your squad once the ship comes crashing down on the island.

Adding Asterion is not necessary, but he will be great at lockpicking.

Once added to the squad, return to the beach and head straight until you come across the first waypoint.

Alternatively, you can enter via the chapel, but using a lockpick at the main entrance is easier.

The entire region is known as Overgrown ruins.

Beware of the traps that are around this area. Specific entrances from the chapel could also have bandits.

Once you have reached the end of the ruins, you will have to look for an entombed sarcophagus. Make sure to go through all of them as they contain different loot.

I entered through the entrance that required a lockpick, and the map was pretty straightforward. Of course, you'll have to fight some skeletons before you can get to Withers in Baldur's Gate 3.

You'll have to answer questions before Withers heads over to your camp. Once done, you can pull a lever to drop down a ladder and escape the Dank Crypt.

The most considerable use of this NPC is that he allows you to reset your class, and you can do so for 100 coins. This might seem a lot at first, but you'll soon find plenty of loot you can sell for the in-game currency.