Baldur's Gate 3 guide: How to respec (change your class)?

Baldur's Gate 3 is all about classes and races, whether you're playing an origin character or a custom one of your liking. While developing your character is essential, you're not alone. It takes little time to have other allies accompany you, each with their own class, race, skills, and more. Naturally, the squad of your liking could need to have the right balance.

Thankfully, Baldur's Gate 3 doesn't punish you too much if you want to change your class. All you must do is find Withers and bring him to your camp. Once it's done, you can speak to him and change class by exchanging gold. While the system might initially seem complicated, it's a relatively easy task as long as you know what you're doing.

How to change your class in Baldur's Gate 3

Once Withers has been added, you'll have to set up camp. Do note that Whithers can't be added to your party, so the powerful entity will always be present in your camp (once added). Talk to him once your camp is set up, and he will ask you questions.

Once the questions and answers are exchanged, Withers will offer you different options. All of them require a certain amount of gold. You can respec your character by getting a new class from the options. This is quite a simple and easy process, and respecing allows you to prevent any mistake you have made in your build in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to find Whithers in Baldur's Gate 3?

Changing your class would have been easier if Withers had been in your camp initially. That's, however, not the case, and you'll have to find him. While the OG method from the early access might still be active, I did it by a simple process.

Once you complete the Escape the Nautiloid mission, Find a Cure takes you to the land of the Druids. It opens a series of quests that involves finding Halsin. I decided to side with the Druids and Tieflings, so this process could be different if you choose to side with Minthara. After defeating the goblins and Minthara, Halsin returns and asks you to celebrate the victory with camp festivities.

When you set up camp for the first time, you'll find all your companions and a few other characters, and Halsin presents himself. You'll discover Withers near a beach once you come down to the western part of the map. After you complete the introduction part, you'll be able to change your class.

You can find Withers in the Dank Crypt as per the original method. This region is close to the beach where you've crashed, and you can enter through the Chapel entrance (where you encounter bandits). You'll need to use thieves' tools (or let Astarion use them) to have a more accessible entrance (other routes are far more dangerous).

Once you have reached the end of the ruins, you'll find a switch, which opens a pathway to Withers. Some skeletons capture him. You'll need to eliminate them. Once done, interact with him, and after a series of questions, he should be present in your camp from then onwards in Baldur's Gate 3.