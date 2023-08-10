All available romance options in Baldur's Gate 3

Romance is an integral part of Baldur's Gate 3, even though it's not a mandatory piece of action. Having a romantic relationship with any character might not help fasten your in-game progress, but it will undoubtedly open up new avenues to your campaign, helping you access potentially new storylines and lore.

The true beauty of Baldur's Gate 3 lies in the fact that there's no one way of enjoying the game. When it comes to character romance, there are plenty of choices to enjoy as well.

As you can recruit many allies to your camp, the options for a possible romance also increase. Let's look at the complete set of romance options you can find on your hands.

Disclaimer: This is an overall list; some might be available for others, depending on your choices.

Complete list of Baldur's Gate 3 Romance options

As mentioned already, you can choose to romance with almost all the companions who will be present in your camp in Baldur's Gate 3. Of course, you'll need to add them to the camp first and then gradually increase your rapport.

Astarion

Shadowheart

Lae'zel

Gale

Halsin

Karlach

Minsc

Minthara

Wyll

Misc

Jaheira

For the most part, you'll be able to romance with anyone available on this list. You can start with an origin character or have a custom choice. Factors like class, race, and sub-race shouldn't be too much of an issue if it's the latter.

That said, some of them are contrasting to each other. For example, Minthara can't be added if you side with Tieflings, as you must defeat her. This will kill Minthara and end any chance you can romance her or make her your companion.

Still, this will also allow Halsin to return to Emerald Grove and create a possible romance option.

Many of these characters will allow you to romance with multiple partners simultaneously. If you romance with someone who doesn't want to share with you, any new romance will be possible only if you end your existing relationship.

Moreover, romance with some companions will be easier to set up and manage and will take less effort. It is important to remember that any chance of romance ultimately depends on your approval rating, and you must maintain a high-enough number.