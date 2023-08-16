Top 10 custom character creations in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 features one of the most diverse and extensive custom character options for character creation. While this is a highly desirable aspect of the game, it may feel overwhelming and time-consuming to handpick every single thing about your character. This is especially true if you are a beginner in Baldur's Gate 3 or the Dungeons and Dragons game on which the title is based.

During the first week of Baldur's Gate 3, a combined player time of 88 years was spent creating custom characters alone. If you are looking for the best character builds without that much hassle, then delve into the guide below. Note that the list does not include physical traits, as these aspects are highly subjective.

Baldur's Gate 3: 10 best custom characters in the game

10) High-Elf Wizard

High-Elf Wizards have many advantages in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Class: Wizard

Wizard Subclass : School of Evocation

: School of Evocation Race : High Elf

: High Elf Background: Sage

Wizards are a popular class in Baldur's Gate 3, and the School of Evocation stands out as the optimal choice for this class. You gain access to Sculpt Spells with this subclass, allowing you to create protective zones enhancing your companions' saving throws and granting immunity from your spells.

Additionally, the High Elf race provides a notable advantage, allowing you to choose a cantrip from the Wizard spell list, further enhancing your magical versatility. This subclass combination not only enhances your spellcasting prowess but also bolsters your team's effectiveness on the battlefield.

The Sage background further strengthens your character by boosting your Intelligence-based skills. This custom character is a great choice if you are looking for a solid spellcaster.

9) Shield Dwarf Barbarian

Berserker Barbarian is a melee powerhouse in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Class: Barbarian

Barbarian Subclass : Berserker

: Berserker Race : Shield Dwarf

: Shield Dwarf Background: Soldier

For those seeking to channel the untamed and intense energy of a close-quarters fighter, this Baldur’s Gate 3 Barbarian build is an unparalleled choice. The Berserker subclass amplifies your character's inner fury, converting it into extra melee strikes and tactical maneuvers that can topple foes to the ground.

While a Shield Dwarf may have limited mobility, its wide range of weapon skills and boosts to Strength and Constitution compensate for it. The Soldier background, paired with Intimidation, adds the finishing touch to this powerful setup.

8) Wood Half-Elf Bard

Wood Half-Elf Bard goes beyond the usual support role (Image via Larian Studios)

Class: Bard

Bard Subclass : College of Valour

: College of Valour Race : Wood Half-Elf

: Wood Half-Elf Background: Entertainer

This Bard build with the College of Valour grants enhanced combat prowess, going beyond the usual support role. The versatile Wood Half-Elf proves an excellent Bard selection, offering an array of utility skills, including extra movement, stealth mastery, resistance to specific status effects, and the coveted Darkvision ability.

Naturally, the quintessential Bard is complemented by the Entertainer background—a thematically fitting option enriched with Dexterity, ideal for any aspiring Bard.

7) Wood Half-Elf Draconic Sorcerer

Class: Sorcerer

Sorcerer Subclass : Draconic Bloodline

: Draconic Bloodline Race : Wood Half-Elf

: Wood Half-Elf Background: Charlatan

With the powerful essence of draconic magic, this Sorcerer custom character offers enhanced durability, manifested in increased Hit Points and a raised Armor Class.

This archetype is skillfully combined with a Wood Half-Elf Charlatan, enhancing your Sorcerer's innate Charisma and increasing your survival chances through added stealth capabilities.

6) Wood Elf Druid

Class: Druid

Druid Subclass : Circle of the Moon

: Circle of the Moon Race : Wood Elf

: Wood Elf Background: Outlander

Harnessing the remarkable versatility of Druids and emphasizing their extensive shapeshifting prowess, this custom character build embraces their transformative abilities.

Naturally, the Wood Elf is an ideal choice to complement the Druid class, benefiting from enhanced movement and stealth attributes, along with a Wisdom bonus, a pivotal stat for this build. The Outlander background further enhances the Druid's athleticism and survival skills, facilitating seamless navigation of the terrain in any chosen animal form.

5) Wood Elf Way of the Shadow Monk

Class: Monk

Monk Subclass : Way of the Shadow

: Way of the Shadow Race : Wood Elf

: Wood Elf Background: Urchin

Balancing explosive combat prowess with a serene and calming presence, our top Monk build for Baldur's Gate 3 embodies the essence of Zen mastery. While Monks excel at inflicting devastating damage up close, their unique abilities extend beyond combat.

The Way of Shadows subclass empowers Monks to seamlessly traverse shadows, proving invaluable outside of battles. This swift mobility lends itself to efficiently accomplishing quests, making a Monk an indispensable asset to your party's endeavors.

4) Zariel Tiefling Oath of the Ancients Paladin

Class: Paladin

Paladin Subclass : Oath of the Ancients

: Oath of the Ancients Race : Zariel Tiefling

: Zariel Tiefling Background: Soldier

For those aspiring to achieve Paladin perfection and champion the safety of comrades, here is a Paladin custom character for you. The Oath of the Ancients subclass introduces Healing Radiance, a powerful AoE (Area of Effect) healing ability benefiting your party within and beyond combat scenarios.

A fitting choice, the Zarial Tiefling enhances this role, empowering both Strength and Charisma attributes while elevating Intimidation and Performance checks through the Thaumaturgy racial trait. This combination ensures you excel as a strong protector and charismatic leader.

3) Wood Elf Beast Master

Class: Ranger

Ranger Subclass : Beast Master

: Beast Master Race : Wood Elf

: Wood Elf Background: Outlander

In this Baldur's Gate 3 Ranger build, your trusty companion can take various forms, showcasing the versatility of man's most loyal ally. This coupling unites your adept tracking skills with a devoted animal partner, expanding your toolkit for diverse situations.

A raven aids in reconnaissance, while a bear serves as a sturdy frontline presence. Supported by Wood Elf attributes and an Outlander background, your agility remains unmatched, enabling swift evasion while your allies tackle challenges head-on.

2) Human Light Cleric

Class: Cleric

Cleric Subclass : Light Domain

: Light Domain Race : Human

: Human Background: Acolyte

In playing Baldur's Gate 3, embracing the path of a Cleric doesn't relegate you to a support role. With the Light subclass, you'll transcend mere healing, wielding the power to strike down enemies alongside your companions.

Opting for a Human Acolyte provides a well-rounded foundation for your Cleric journey, increasing all attributes and enhancing Insight and Religion skills for adept social interactions. Step forward as a radiant force on the battlefield, guiding your allies with both light and might.

1) Githyanki Eldritch Fighter

Class: Fighter

Fighter Subclass : Eldritch Knight

: Eldritch Knight Race : Githyanki

: Githyanki Background: Outlander

This Baldur's Gate 3 Fighter build adds an intriguing twist to the Eldritch Knight subclass. While your spellcasting may not rival that of a Wizard or Sorcerer, you can fortify your defenses with your magical abilities.

Opting for a Githyanki Outlander grants you enhanced maneuverability, allowing you to outwit your enemies and thrive in the untamed landscapes of the Forgotten Realms. Unleash a unique blend of martial prowess and arcane power to carve your path to victory.