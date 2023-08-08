5 best Druid Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 has several classes for you to choose from when creating your character. Each class possesses its own unique set of strengths and abilities that sets it apart from the others. This allows you to approach the game differently should you choose to play with different classes in multiple playthroughs.

Aside from their unique strengths, each class also has a specific set of spells that are unique to them. Some spells are shared between several classes, while a few are exclusive to particular classes.

Spells are divided into levels, with the weakest being called Cantrips. This guide aims to explore the five best Cantrips for the Druid class in Baldur's Gate 3.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best Cantrips for Druids in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Thorn Whip

Thorn Whip lets you strike at a creature with a thorny, vine-like whip and pull it three meters closer. It also does 1d6 piercing damage which is not a lot compared to some of the starting weapons you can use, but its ability to pull enemy creatures closer is what sets it apart.

Pulling creatures towards you lets you set up enemies to be quickly surrounded by you and your allies. Alternatively, you can pull them into any active area of effect spells for additional damage.

2) Produce Flame

Produce Flame produces a flickering flame in your Druid's hand, which can lighten dark environments. You can also throw it at an enemy for 1d8 fire damage. Throwing it immediately after casting the spell will not cost you any actions. However, throwing it in a different turn will cost an action.

Aside from damaging your enemies, this spell can also light up dark areas that are hard to see, making it viable as a utility spell. This Cantrip is an excellent choice if you traverse dark rooms without any other way of seeing ahead.

3) Guidance

Success in Baldur's Gate 3 is about beating an action's difficulty through your dice rolls. The Guidance Cantrip can help ensure that you succeed in those crucial actions.

Guidance can be cast on allies. It will grant any ally an extra 1d4 to add to a single ability check. Remember that you can only cast this Cantrip on allies within melee range.

4) Resistance

You will surely encounter many perilous situations in your adventures in Baldur's Gate 3. Because of this, minding your defense is always a good idea. You can continually improve your defense through better armor, but you can use Resistance if you want extra protection.

This Cantrip magically bolsters a creature's defense, providing them with an extra 1d4 for saving throws. This is quite useful when dealing with enemies that cast spells that require a saving throw from you or your allies.

5) Shillelagh

A reliable weapon to do damage with is undoubtedly needed in Baldur's Gate 3 since you will encounter many enemies. Shillelagh is a Cantrip that turns your Druid's staff or club into a magical weapon that does 1d8 plus your Wisdom modifier in bludgeoning damage.

The best thing about this Cantrip is that it is a Bonus Action. This means you can cast it and perform separate actions, such as attack or cast another spell the same way you use it.

These are the five best Cantrips for Druids. If you want to check out the best Cantrips for the Warlock, check out this list.