5 best Warlock Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 allows players to enjoy many aspects of Dungeons and Dragons without actually needing a group around a table to play. One of the first things you need to do when playing D&D is choose a class that you want to use. Each class has unique abilities, with some capable of using magic spells to aid them in combat and exploration.

One of the classes that have the ability to use magic is the Warlock, which is a popular choice for those who want to play as casters.

Spells have levels, and higher-level spells are generally more powerful. The lowest-level spells are called Cantrips. These weaker spells can be cast as often as the player wills without worrying about spell slots.

Warlocks have several options for Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3. Listed below are the best ones.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Warlock Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3?

1) Eldritch Blast

Arguably the best Warlock Cantrip in both D&D 5th Edition and Baldur's Gate 3, Eldritch Blast is exclusive to the class. It conjures one beam of crackling energy. Upon scoring a hit, the offensive spell does 1d10 damage to an enemy.

There will be options to improve Eldritch Blast as you level up (such as Agonizing Blast). This makes the Cantrip even more useful in combat encounters, especially since Warlocks are infamous for having very few spell slots, even at higher levels.

2) Blade Ward

Casters like the Warlock are quite squishy, especially those that have a low Constitution score. This means that increasing survivability is one of your concerns when playing this class.

Blade Ward is a useful Cantrip for improving your Warlock's defense, especially against enemies that use weapons. What it does is it grants resistance to Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing damage from weapon attacks. It provides this effect for two turns, after which you can cast it again if needed.

3) Minor Illusion

While you explore the world of Baldur's Gate 3, you might find yourself needing to approach a situation stealthily. You might also end up in a situation wherein you need to distract someone to get somewhere.

The Minor Illusion Cantrip is perfect for such situations. This spell conjures an illusory image that compels nearby creatures to investigate it. Basically, it is used to distract others and is incredibly useful if you want to sneak around.

4) Mage Hand

Being able to interact and manipulate the objects in the world of Baldur's Gate 3 is important. Mage Hand is a spell that summons a spectral hand that can do these exact things for your Warlock from afar. For example, you can use it to get past a trap without putting yourself in harm's way.

Having this Cantrip ready will allow you to move light and medium objects without having to get close to them. Additionally, it is invisible, so you can use it around enemies.

This utility spell is one of the most versatile in the game. It allows you to be more creative, so make sure to explore all the things that it can do.

5) Friends

Your interactions with people in the world of Baldur's Gate 3 also matter. Certain interactions can determine how easy or difficult certain tasks will be. Your success during social interactions can determine the kind of adventure you will have.

The Cantrip called Friends can help you better succeed during skill checks that require Charisma. Anyone who casts this spell will gain Advantage on Charisma Checks against a non-hostile creature. Using it before an interaction will greatly increase your chances of having a better result once you've finished your conversation.

These are the best Cantrips for the Warlock in Baldur's Gate 3. Noting down which ones you would like to use is very important since this class tends to suffer from a lack of spell slots.

