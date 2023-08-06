In true DnD fashion, Baldur's Gate 3 offers players the freedom to experiment and play in their own way. This doesn't just concern RPG customization, but can even result in exciting immersive sim-like scenarios. Players have access to over 600 spells throughout this grand adventure across dozens of builds. While many of them are used in combat, there are plenty that serve a utility purpose.

In fact, many of these are must-have spells in Baldur's Gate 3. They are powerful tools that enhance the experience and empower the player in ways not possible otherwise.

Here are five great utility spells that every Baldur's Gate 3 player should have in their party

1) Speak With Animals

Every animal in Baldur's Gate 3 has a distinct personality. (Image via Larian Studios/YouTube: KainRa)

Description: Level 1 Spell. Gain the ability to comprehend and verbally communicate with beasts.

The world of Faerun is teeming with a variety of animals, both fantastical and real-life inspired. These range from adorable puppies and beautiful blue jays to broody pigs and the bizarre OwlBears. However, since they converse in unintelligible grunts and whimpers, players can't really interact with them.

That is until they get their hands on Speak With Animals. This spell allows conversing with every animal in the game and perhaps even taming them. This opens a whole new world of possibilities in Baldur's Gate 3. Some animals even have exclusive side missions that players would miss out on if they don't have this spell.

2) Silence

The possibilities are endless with this one. (Image via Larian Studios/YouTube: KainRa)

Description: Level 3 Spell. Create a sound-proof sphere. All within are Silenced and Immune to Thunder damage. Using this spell might turn targets hostile. Requires Concentration.

In other fantasy RPGs, Silence often mutes the target's abilities, but that is not the case in Baldur's Gate 3. This spell allows casting a bubble over an area. All caught within it will be soundproofed, and this vacuum also prevents any Thunder spells from being cast within it.

The ideal use for this is stealth. Players can cast the bubble over an area and drop down without making any noise. This also means players can approach sleeping or unaware enemies silently to take them out. Better yet, it is ideal for stealing items under enemies' noses. Alternately, this can also prevent the target from alerting other hostile foes.

3) Disguise Self

Each race is treated differently by Baldur's Gate 3's denizens. (Image via Larian Studios/YouTube: KainRa)

Description: Level 1 Spell. Magically change all aspects of your appearance. This spell changes the caster into another race (including gender), which features: Halfling, Half-Elf, Elf, Dwarf, Tiefling, Drow, Human, and Githyanki.

This is one of the more interesting spells in Baldur's Gate 3. In simple terms, users can assume the form of an entirely different race. Despite being a level 1 spell, it is enough to fool most NPCs into complying if the user transforms into the same race as them.

This can make for some funny as well as genius scenarios. Given how there are several classes that can learn this spell, it should be a must-have in your party.

4) Speak with Dead

NegativeTHAC0 @Negativethac0 The fact that you can find a (seemingly) unlimited "Speak with Dead" item in Baldurs Gate 3, and that you can indeed, strike up conversations with most corpses you find, is the new "Talk with animals" brilliance for me. pic.twitter.com/81sMwCTxXU

Description: Level 2 Spell. Allow a corpse that still has a mouth and is not an undead to answer 5 questions to the caster.

This is similar to the animal spell in Baldur's Gate 3, except replaces cute critters with corpses. As the description suggests, players can temporarily summon the souls of a target corpse to communicate with it. This causes it to float while bright green light pours out of its facial orifices.

Players can then ask them up to five questions, such as who or what killed them or any other knowledge they may possess while living. Do note that the corpse must have a functional mouth. So if the body is decapitated, for example, or the mouth is damaged, this spell will not work.

5) Daylight

Let there be light! (Image via Larian Studios/YouTube: KainRa)

Description: Level 2 Spell. Enchant an item to shine like the sun or summon a sphere of sunlight that dispels all darkness around it.

The sandbox world of Baldur's Gate 3 is a vast place with varied biomes to discover. Players will encounter many poorly lit dungeons and caverns. Having magic that can light up spaces comes in handy, especially when the darkness is artificial, like that conjured from magic spells.

The game has many Light evocation spells and Daylight is one of the best. There are two ways to use it. Players can either infuse a powerful light into an item or simply summon a bright sun-like sphere at the target location. This immediately dispels all sources of darkness, allowing players much-needed visibility.

Baldur's Gate 3 is out right now, exclusively on PC. A PS5 release is slated for September 6, 2023.