How to link and unlink party members in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is out right now, bringing a massive DnD adventure to desktops. You take control of a party of varied characters that set out on a perilous journey across the world of Faerun. Given the versatility of distinct builds and character setups, you may need to use one or more characters at any given time.

Thankfully Baldur's Gate 3 has a neat mechanic to make party management on the fly easier. This is done through a craft portrait link method. Here's how it works.

How does linking and unlinking character portraits work in Baldur's Gate 3?

When in the overworld, Baldur's Gate 3 features character portraits on the left side of the screen for each party member. Initially starting with just the protagonist, you will meet new characters over the course of the narrative. This adds their portraits alongside the protagonist, linking them with a chain.

This mechanism allows all linked party members to follow the selected character. In other words, you can move the party around in a group with no hassle. However, there will be times when moving around as a party can be problematic. Take stealth, for example, as it is best to have your sneaky Rogue class character scout ahead without the others.

In order to control a solo party member without others following them, you simply need to unlink that character's portrait from the others. This is done by clicking on and dragging the portrait of the desired character away until the chain "breaks." This separates them from the group, allowing you to manipulate them alone.

Conversely, the other characters bound by the link are still controllable in a group, minus the unlinked character. To have them rejoin the party, simply re-attach their portrait to the rest of the party. This method is an ingenious solution, and it has been carried over from Larian Studios' previous Divinity: Original Sin offerings. The gameplay mechanic makes navigating and strategizing ambushes and scenarios incredibly easy.

What is Baldur's Gate 3 about?

Based on the fifth edition of the Dungeons and Dragons tabletop RPG, Baldur's Gate 3 is also the latest in the iconic PC CRPG series. After various individuals are abducted onto a Mindflayer ship, they are injected with tadpoles that will eventually turn them into grotesque monsters. After the ship crashlands due to being attacked, the survivors must escape and find a way to get rid of the parasite.

At the same time, the world of Faerun has been thrust into chaos. With talks of a mysterious deity called the Absolute and a deadly cult following its path, players must find answers to the dangers brewing beneath the surface.

Larian Studio's signature turn-based combat system utilizing aspects of the environment for maximum effect makes a comeback here. Paired with rich roleplaying mechanics, difficult choices, and varied places to explore, players will be invested for a long time.

Baldur's Gate 3 was released on August 3, 2023, and is out right now for PC via Steam and GOG. The PlayStation 5 version is coming on September 6, 2023.