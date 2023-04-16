5 RPG games with realistic survival mechanics (and 5 with fantasy superpowers)

Fans of RPGs with realistic survival mechanics are captivated by the genre’s authenticity. They offer players a unique and immersive experience that simulates the challenges and complexities of surviving in harsh and unforgiving environments.

Fantasy RPGs, on the other hand, provide a unique blend of immersive storytelling, fantastical settings, and a rich, intricate narrative that is hard to match.

Whether you fancy battling the realm of dragons with your supernatural skills or surviving natural phenomena with your sheer human instincts, RPGs will always have something in store for you.

This article features five titles with realistic survival mechanics and five that involve fantasy superpowers.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Green Hell, Conan Exiles, and other RPGs with realistic survival mechanics and fantasy superpowers

1) Atom RPG (Realistic RPG)

Atom RPG (Image via Atom Team)

Developed by an indie studio called Atom Team, this post-apocalyptic title is inspired by classic role-playing games from the late 1990s, such as Fallout and Wasteland.

In Atom RPG, players can create their own character and explore an open world filled with dangerous mutants, hostile factions, and deadly anomalies. It features a non-linear storyline with branching quests and multiple choices that can affect the outcome of the game.

Players can engage in turn-based combat, solve puzzles, and interact with various NPCs (non-playable characters) to unravel Atom's mysteries.

The game emphasizes exploration, survival, and decision-making as players navigate through a harsh and morally ambiguous world where their choices have consequences.

2) Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery (Fantasy RPG)

Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery (Image via Funcom)

Conan Exiles is an open-world survival action-adventure video game set in the brutal world of Conan the Barbarian. Players are tasked with surviving in a harsh and unforgiving environment filled with dangerous creatures, hostile NPCs, and other players.

At its core, Conan Exiles: The Age of Sorcery still delivers a familiar experience, but offers a substantial amount of new content to explore.

To highlight this update, players can now harness the power of arcane arts in Conan Exiles. However, unlike the typical fireballs or ice beams found in Skyrim, the game stays true to its lore by offering darker rituals, human sacrifice, and corrupting one's soul to enhance their abilities.

3) Green Hell (Realistic RPG)

Green Hell (Image via Creepy Jar)

Green Hell is a survival game that has gained popularity since its release in 2019. It is set in the exotic backdrop of the Amazon rainforest and puts players in the shoes of a stranded protagonist who must navigate the dense, perilous jungle to survive.

In this title, they must navigate through a lush but hostile environment, while continuously battling hunger, thirst, disease, and hostile wildlife.

The game features a first-person perspective and focuses on realism, with mechanics such as managing wounds, crafting tools and shelter, hunting for food, and dealing with mental health issues like stress and anxiety.

4) Don’t Starve (Fantasy RPG)

Don't Starve (Image via Klei Entertainment)

The scariest part about trying to survive in the real world is having to do it all alone, and that's precisely what Don't Starve, a solo game, makes you face. However, the fear of fending for yourself in the wilderness is balanced by the charming 2D artwork inspired by Tim Burton's style, and the strange and fantastical creatures that inhabit this unique sepia-toned world.

Don’t Starve is a rogue-like dark fantasy survival game where crafting is a vital gameplay mechanic. Players create tools, weapons, and items to survive, which allow them to teleport enemies, create hypnotic rays, resurrect themselves, and many other features other games simply do not have.

The rafting system is complex and requires experimentation and recipe discovery through trial and error. Each character possesses unique crafting abilities, allowing for diverse playstyles.

5) Medieval Dynasty (Realistic RPG)

Medieval Dynasty (Image via Render Cube)

As the title suggests, Medieval Dynasty is a game that combines role-playing and survival mechanics, depicting the challenges of creating a lasting legacy in the medieval era.

Medieval Dynasty offers a diverse range of gameplay mechanics that are vital for survival and progress. Players can engage in realistic activities like farming, hunting, fishing, mining, and crafting to sustain themselves and expand their village.

They can trade with villagers and merchants, and construct and upgrade buildings. Additionally, they can manage their character's health, stamina, hunger, and thirst levels while navigating the changing seasons and weather conditions.

The game also boasts a dynamic ecosystem that requires players to balance their activities with nature conservation. They can participate in farming activities like plowing fields, sowing seeds, and harvesting crops, as well as animal husbandry, including breeding and managing livestock. These realistic gameplay elements contributed to the immersive experience of Medieval Dynasty.

6) Outward (Fantasy RPG)

Outward (Image via Nine Dots Studio Inc.)

Launched in 2019, this fantasy role-playing video game features a unique survival mechanic. Players must manage their character's needs for food, water, and sleep, as well as deal with realistic environmental effects like extreme weather and dangerous wildlife.

They can also engage in combat with enemies using a variety of weapons and magic, and make decisions that affect the story and outcome of the game.

A notable feature is the title's focus on cooperative multiplayer gameplay. Players have the option to team up with friends or others in local or online multiplayer mode, allowing them to explore the game's world and tackle challenges together. This adds an extra level of complexity and strategy to the gameplay.

7) The Long Dark (Realistic RPG)

The Long Dark (Image via Hinterland Studio)

If players are looking to test their survival skills against the harsh challenges of winter, then The Long Dark is a game that is sure to deliver, and possibly even leave a lasting impact.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a geomagnetic disaster has turned the entire planet into a frozen wasteland, The Long Dark offers an immersive experience that may both satisfy and potentially traumatize players seeking a winter apocalypse scenario.

8) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Fantasy RPG)

Skyrim (Image via Bethesda)

As one of the biggest and most popular RPG titles in history, Skyrim offers players the freedom to explore the open world at their own pace. They can engage in various quests, battle formidable creatures, interact with diverse characters, and make choices that shape the outcome of the game's story.

Magic is a versatile and powerful tool that allows players to customize their playstyle and combat strategies. Surviving in the world of Skyrim can be challenging, but with the right use of magic, players can increase their chances of survival.

Whether they prefer to be a fire-wielding destruction mage, a healer using restoration spells, a sneaky illusionist, a conjurer with powerful minions, or a combination of different spell schools, magic in Skyrim offers a wide range of options for players to explore and master.

9) This War of Mine (Realistic RPG)

This War of Mine (Image via 11 Bit Studios)

Although set in the modern world, This War of Mine remains as merciless as survival games that begin in the Stone Age. It is somewhat similar to The Sims, with gameplay revolving around managing characters in war-ravaged Eastern Europe, except everyone is depressed and on the brink of starvation.

Players must navigate the challenges of keeping civilian survivors alive in a besieged city, where skills vary among members and looters abound, creating a chaotic free-for-all environment. The bleakness of the situation is palpable in This War of Mine, as every decision and action carries weight in the struggle for survival.

10) Valheim (Fantasy RPG)

Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

Valheim is a survival game set in a Viking-themed sandbox environment, teeming with formidable adversaries, especially bosses. In this game, you have the freedom to traverse the vast world on foot or by utilizing your reliable boat, braving uncharted biomes that are both thrilling and perilous.

The recent Mistlands update allows players to wield magical weapons and deal magic damage. Currently, there are two categories of magic: Elemental and Blood.

Each type is accompanied by its own unique skill that impacts the damage of weapons employing that magic (either directly or indirectly). Further, it also influences the quantity of Eitr, a magical resource that is consumed when casting spells of that type.

Valheim features both single-player and multiplayer modes, allowing players to team up with friends in cooperative multiplayer to tackle the game's challenges together. The title's open-ended sandbox gameplay, combined with its immersive world and captivating visuals, has made it a hit among those who enjoy survival games, exploration, and Norse mythology-themed adventures.

Whether you're drawn to vanquishing magical creatures with your extraordinary abilities or navigating treacherous landscapes with your innate survival instincts, RPGs offer a diverse array of experiences to suit your preferences. These games provide ample opportunities to embark on adventures that cater to both the allure of fantastical powers and the challenges of realistic survival mechanics.

