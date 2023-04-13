5 action-adventure games from the Wii era worth playing today

The Nintendo Wii era was a time of innovation and creativity in the world of gaming. While the console was often criticized for its underpowered hardware, it made up for it with its unique motion controls and a library of games that were both accessible and engaging.

The Wii era was particularly known for its action-adventure games, which brought us some of the most beloved and iconic titles of the past decade. If you’re looking for classic franchises or hidden gems, these games offer a wide range of experiences that are sure to delight players of all ages and skill levels.

Let’s count down the five action-adventure games from the Wii era that are still worth playing today.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

1) The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

TLOZ: Twilight Princess (Image via Nintendo)

This classic Zelda game was originally released in 2006 and is the 13th installment in the popular The Legend of Zelda franchise. It is considered one of the best games in Nintendo's history.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess follows Link, the series' protagonist, as he tries to save the land of Hyrule from being engulfed by a parallel dimension called the Twilight Realm. Link must traverse through different regions of Hyrule, battle enemies, solve puzzles, and collect items to progress through the story.

One of the game's defining features is its graphics, which use a realistic art style that sets it apart from other titles in the series. The title also utilizes the Wii's motion controls to enhance gameplay, allowing players to use the Wii Remote to swing Link's sword, aim weapons, and perform other actions.

2) Super Mario Galaxy

Super Mario Galaxy (Image via Nintendo)

Super Mario Galaxy is a 3D platformer game developed and published by Nintendo for the Wii console. It was first released in 2007 and is the third 3D Mario game, following Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine.

Join the iconic Mario as he travels through different galaxies to collect Power Stars and rescue Princess Peach from the evil Bowser. The title's innovative gravity mechanics allow players to navigate around planets and celestial bodies with different gravitational pulls, creating a unique and thrilling gameplay experience.

Super Mario Galaxy features a variety of creative-level designs, each with unique obstacles, enemies, and puzzles. Mario also has access to power-ups such as the Bee Mushroom, which allows him to fly temporarily, and the Boo Mushroom, which makes him temporarily invisible and intangible.

3) Metroid Prime 3: Corruption

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption (Image via Nintendo)

This first-person action-adventure game was developed by Retro Studios and published by Nintendo for the Wii console and released in 2007 as the third installment in the Metroid Prime series.

Take on the role of bounty hunter Samus Aran as she travels across different planets to defeat the evil Space Pirates and their leader, Dark Samus. The game features a variety of weapons and upgrades that players can acquire, such as the Grapple Lasso and Hypermode, which enhance Samus' abilities and give her new ways to explore the world.

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption makes use of the Wii's motion controls, allowing players to aim and shoot Samus' weapons with precision. The game also features a unique "Hypermode" system, which lets players enter a powerful state but at the cost of Samus' health.

4) Donkey Kong Country Returns

Donkey Kong Country Returns (Image via Nintendo)

Developed by Retro Studios and published by Nintendo for the Wii console, Donkey Kong Country Returns was released in 2010. It is a revival of the Donkey Kong Country series, which was popular on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

Players control Donkey Kong and his friend Diddy Kong as they travel through different levels and worlds to retrieve their stolen banana hoard from the villainous Tiki Tak Tribe. The game features a variety of challenging obstacles, enemies, and puzzles, as well as a range of power-ups and items to collect.

Donkey Kong Country Returns is notable for its unique art style, which combines 2D gameplay with 3D graphics to create a visually impressive experience. The game also features cooperative play, allowing two players to control Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong simultaneously.

5) Kirby's Epic Yarn

Kirby's Epic Yarn (Image via Nintendo)

Kirby's Epic Yarn is another action-adventure side-scrolling platformer game developed by Good-Feel and HAL Laboratory and published by Nintendo for the Wii console. It was first released in 2010 and is notable for its unique art style, which features a world made entirely out of fabric and yarn.

Kirby gets transformed into yarn, and players come as he travels through different levels and worlds to save his home of Dream Land from the evil sorcerer Yin-Yarn. The game features a variety of creative level designs, each with unique puzzles and obstacles that players must overcome using Kirby's abilities. This includes his ability to transform into different shapes and interact with the yarn-based environment.

Kirby's Epic Yarn is also notable for its cooperative play, allowing two players to control Kirby and his friend Prince Fluff as they progress through the game together. The title's charming visuals and music have been widely praised, as well as its engaging gameplay and inventive use of the fabric and yarn theme.

The Nintendo Wii era offered some fantastic action-adventure games that are still worth playing today. These all offer unique gameplay experiences that are sure to delight both new and longtime fans of the action-adventure genre. Whether you're looking for epic quests, challenging platforming, or innovative gameplay mechanics, these games have something for everyone.

