5 action-adventure games from the PS1 era worth playing today

The original PlayStation (PS1) holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers as a pioneering console that has revolutionized the gaming world. The PS1 era was a time of innovation, pushing the boundaries of what was possible in terms of gameplay and storytelling. From thrilling combat to immersive worlds, the PS1 era delivered unforgettable gaming experiences that are still worth playing today. Over the years, the PS1 has been home to an impressive array of games that have captivated players with their immersive gameplay, compelling stories, and innovative mechanics.

This article will explore some of the best PS1 games that helped shape the gaming landscape and are still worth playing.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Tomb Raider and 4 other PS1-era games worth playing today

1) Crash Bandicoot Trilogy

The Original Crash Bandicoot Trilogy (Image via Naughty Dog)

PS1 enthusiasts know that this kooky bandicoot is PlayStation's unofficial mascot. Crash Bandicoot directly competed against gaming giants Mario of Nintendo and Sonic of Sega.

Crash Bandicoot is recognized for its unique look, characterized by an orange-furred, human-like bandicoot with prominent eyebrows, donning blue shorts, and sneakers. He is commonly depicted as a playful, mischievous figure who goes on exciting quests.

Crash Bandicoot is a platforming game notoriously known for its challenging gameplay. The game is targeted toward children. However, not even adults can quickly get past some unforgiving levels. Nevertheless, the orange marsupial is loved by many, which is why many of his fans rejoiced when he returned to the modern gaming era in 2017.

The franchise has gained widespread acclaim for its challenging gameplay, vibrant graphics, and memorable characters. It has become a cherished and iconic figure in the gaming world. The franchise has achieved tremendous global success with millions of copies sold, making it one of history's most successful video game franchises.

2) Metal Gear Solid

Solid Snake (Image via Konami)

If you are looking for a solid tactical game that does not require you to button-mash and shoot everything that appears on the screen, then Metal Gear Solid is for you. Many consider this inventive PS1 game the father of modern stealth games.

In Metal Gear Solid, players assume the role of Solid Snake, a special forces operative on a mission to stop a terrorist group known as FOXHOUND from using a nuclear weapon.

The game features a combination of stealth, action, and puzzle-solving elements, where players must navigate through complex environments, avoid detection from guards, and engage in combat when necessary.

3) Resident Evil

Resident Evil (Image via Capcom)

The original Resident Evil is a timeless game that introduced several iconic elements to the world of video games, many of which are still commonly used today. These include mechanics such as inventory management, combat interspersed with puzzles, cutscenes, and other tropes that have become synonymous with survival horror.

It follows a group of characters who are members of a particular police unit. They investigate mysterious and gruesome events at "Arklay Mansion" in Raccoon City, where they encounter zombies, mutated creatures, and other supernatural phenomena.

This action-adventure game started the survival horror genre, which helped revolutionize the horror gaming scene into what it is today.

4) Spyro Trilogy

The Original Spyro Trilogy (Image via Activision and Insomniac)

Spyro is a beloved purple dragon who first appeared in the Spyro the Dragon game for PS1, eventually emerging as one of the most famous dragons in gaming history.

It follows the adventures of a young purple dragon named Spyro as he embarks on a quest to rescue his fellow dragon friends trapped in crystal statues by the evil Gnasty Gnorc.

The game features a vibrant and colorful world filled with various environments to explore, including lush forests, icy tundras, and fiery volcanoes. It also boasts memorable characters, charming dialogue, and a catchy soundtrack, adding to its charm.

Due to the PS1 version being a total hit, it spawned a successful franchise with sequels on multiple platforms. The original PS1 game is a favorite for its timeless appeal and charm.

5) Tomb Raider

Lara Croft (Image via Core Design)

Tomb Raider is a popular PS1 game that established the genre of action-adventure. It follows the adventures of a British archeologist named Lara Croft as she explores ancient tombs and battles enemies in search of valuable relics.

In Tomb Raider, players assume a third-person perspective and guide Lara Croft through complex environments. She must utilize platforming skills, solve puzzles, and engage in combat against human foes and supernatural creatures.

The game emphasizes exploration and discovery, with players unraveling mysteries and solving intricate puzzles to advance. Over time, the Tomb Raider franchise has undergone significant changes and attracted a large fanbase, with Lara Croft emerging as an iconic gaming character.

The best PS1 games have left an indelible mark on gaming history, from iconic classics to hidden gems. Despite their age, several games are still worth playing today due to their timeless gameplay and nostalgic charm. So, grab your console and immerse yourself in these five PlayStation classics.

