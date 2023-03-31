Resident Evil 4 Remake sells over 3 million copies within first week of release

Capcom's latest survival-horror game, Resident Evil 4 Remake, has been a massive hit. The title has now sold over three million copies worldwide in less than a week of its release.

Resident Evil is among the marquee franchises owned by Capcom, so these sales numbers aren't surprising for many players. While the Monster Hunter series still reigns as the top-selling and best-performing franchise in the Japanese developer's catalog, Resident Evil is a close second.

Despite being a household name among zombie and survival-horror games, Resident Evil has never been a blockbuster release with record-shattering sales figures. However, it seems the recently released remake of the beloved survival-horror classic, Resident Evil 4, has finally changed the course of the series. The game is now one of the best-selling titles in the entire franchise.

In an official press release, Capcom revealed that Resident Evil 4 Remake sold over three million units in the first two days after its release. This makes it one of the best-selling games in the Resident Evil franchise to date.

The press release reads:

"Along with securing high scores (for Resident Evil 4 remake) on online review sites, the title garnered praise and attention following the release of the Chainsaw Demo, in which players could enjoy the opening of the game, resulting in worldwide sales of the title surpassing 3 million units in the first two days after the game’s release."

Wario64 @Wario64 Resident Evil 4 remake sells over 3 million units in first two days of release capcom.co.jp/ir/english/new… Resident Evil 4 remake sells over 3 million units in first two days of release capcom.co.jp/ir/english/new… https://t.co/w1HxBf0ubB

Resident Evil 4 Remake proves Capcom detractors wrong with insane sales numbers within first week of its release

The original Resident Evil 4, released back in 2005, was already deemed the benchmark of survival-horror titles. It was a game that went on to inspire many modern classics in the genre, such as the Dead Space series. Funnily enough, earlier this year, fans were treated to a stellar remake of the original Dead Space by EA Motive, akin to Capcom's Resident Evil 4.

Many players were a bit skeptical about how Capcom would handle the remake in the absence of the original Resident Evil 4's director, Shinji Mikami. However, the skepticism subsided when the company showcased Resident Evil 4 Remake's first gameplay trailer, followed by a fantastic demo that allowed players to get a feel of the game prior to its release.

Resident Evil @RE_Games

Resident Evil 4 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam!

bit.ly/RE4Launch Roost to Condor One. Survival is just the beginning.Resident Evil 4 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam! Roost to Condor One. Survival is just the beginning.Resident Evil 4 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam!🌿 bit.ly/RE4Launch https://t.co/Y1eASMuB5S

Much like the original, the remake was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from both critics and players. It is one of the best-rated modern Resident Evil titles, even surpassing the equally fantastic Resident Evil 2 remake. Many players are already considering the game as one of the strongest contenders for 2023's Game of the Year award.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Poll : 0 votes