5 most iconic dragons in video games

Dragons are majestic mythical beings found in folklore and legends of every culture, making them universally recognized and influential elements of fantasy. They remain among the gamers' favorite vintage monsters in video games. From fantasy RPGs to family-friendly platformers, you never know when you might stumble upon one of these enormous fire-breathing lizards. Throughout time, we have seen plenty of intriguing dragons with captivating designs. Players occasionally have to confront these enormously dangerous creatures and prevail over them. In other situations, players engage in combat 'as' these beasts against different foes.

Nonetheless, when present in a game, dragons can truly catapult the title to stardom. Here are five iconic dragons every gamer could recognize.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Alduin and four other iconic dragons in video games

1) Alduin (Skyrim)

Alduin (Image via Bethesda)

The fifth installment of the Elder Scrolls series features frequent encounters with dragons, making it a regular gameplay experience. This title can be played on almost every gaming console one can think of.

However, among all the dragons in the game, none are as dreaded as Alduin, who has earned the title of "World Eater" due to his immense power and destructiveness. He is depicted as a massive black dragon with powerful abilities, including the ability to resurrect others.

Alduin is the main antagonist in Skyrim's storyline, known for his imposing presence and frightening abilities. His character adds depth and excitement to the game's narrative and gameplay.

2) Deathwing (World of Warcraft)

Deathwing (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It would be a sin not to include a dragon from the most popular MMORPG ever.

Deathwing, also known as Neltharion the Earth-Warder, is a giant dragon and a primary antagonist in the World of Warcraft's lore. He was initially one of the five Dragon Aspects tasked with protecting the world of Azeroth, but he later succumbed to delirium and became corrupted, leading to disastrous consequences.

Deathwing is depicted as a colossal black dragon of immense strength that can manipulate fire and molten earth. Players face off against Deathwing in various quests, raids, and battles. They must strive to defeat him and restore balance to Azeroth.

3) Dragonlord Placidusax (Elden Ring)

Dragonlord Placidusax (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Elden Ring has taken the world by storm, creating an open world so alluring with a great combat system they've spent the last decade refining. However, developers can never seem to get away from their utter love of dragons.

Dragonlord Placidusax resides in Crumbling Farum Azula, a realm outside the confines of time. This two-headed dragon is unique because it teleports around you like a dynamic embodiment of a fierce storm rather than moving normally. He once held the title of Elden Lord, ruling before the era of Marika and the Golden Order, and is believed to have governed alongside his God.

4) Ender Dragon (Minecraft)

Ender Dragon (Image via Mojang)

The Ender Dragon is a character and a boss mob in the popular sandbox video game Minecraft. It is considered the final boss of the game's main storyline and is located in The End dimension.

The Ender Dragon is a large, black, dragon-like creature with wings and the ability to fly. It is the ruler of The End and is known for its formidable skills, including the ability to shoot powerful projectiles, create Ender Crystals to heal, and spawn Endermen minions to attack players.

In Minecraft, slaying the Ender Dragon is an essential objective since it ends the main plot and creates additional gameplay potential.

5) Spyro (Spyro the Dragon)

Spyro (Image via Activision)

With the success of the Reignited Trilogy, this lively purple dragon has reignited gamers' nostalgia worldwide for this beloved PlayStation classic. Despite being one of the smaller dragons on this list, Spyro is full of energy and charm as he charges, breathes fire, and glides across multiple consoles and unexpected crossovers.

Spyro is considered one of the greatest 3D platform games. Spyro is one of the most iconic video game dragons due to his distinctive purple coloration and charming nature. While sheep might not be too fond of him, plenty of others are.

Throughout the history of video games, dragons have captivated players with their majestic presence, fearsome power, and legendary status. Dragons have become iconic characters in many beloved video game franchises, from soaring through the skies to breathing fire and unleashing devastation.

Whether they are allies or adversaries, these mythical creatures have left an indelible mark on gaming culture.

Poll : 0 votes