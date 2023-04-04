World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season 2 release date revealed

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season 2 has been one of the hugely anticipated updates for the MOBA that players have been looking forward to for quite some time now. While it was initially expected that the season would be released between the end of May and the beginning of June, it now appears it will be released considerably sooner. Blizzard has officially announced that the new season will go live on May 9, 2023. However, it will be preceded by a significant 10.1 update called Embers of Neltharion, releasing on May 2, 2023.

March 9th: Embers of Neltharion PTR

March 21: Return to the Forbidden Reach



Preview Season 2 here: 2023 Roadmap Update:March 9th: Embers of NeltharionPTRMarch 21: Return to the Forbidden ReachPreview Season 2 here: blizz.ly/3ZAeU2A 2023 Roadmap Update:March 9th: Embers of Neltharion ➡️ PTRMarch 21: Return to the Forbidden ReachPreview Season 2 here: blizz.ly/3ZAeU2A https://t.co/ubv2tyi2T8

The Embers of Neltharion will be a precursor to the new season and is expected to be one of the most significant updates to the Dragonflight chapter.

It will provide new activities, including one of the most anticipated cross-faction guild features that players have eagerly awaited.

What to expect from World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season 2 and Embers of Neltharion?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has received continuous updates since its release three months ago. From hotfixes to feature updates, the new chapter of the MMO has received a lot of love from developers, and there, indeed, is a lot to look forward to in the new season beginning next month.

With the Embers of Neltharion update, players can cross the Zaralek Cavern beneath the Obsidian Citadel. They can communicate with Niffen and Drgobar, two locals, and assist them by accepting different quests and missions.

In addition to the zone assignments, players can look forward to another area called Abberus and raids that will deliver unparalleled loot and awards.

Regarding cosmetic drops, players can look forward to new Dragonriding mounts and tier sets. The 10.1 update will also introduce significant changes to the professions, gearing system, and Mythic+ affixes, along with new titles and rewards for PvPers and PvE players.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season 2 will go live on March 9, 2023, exactly one week after patch 10.1 Embers of Neltharion gets introduced to the MMO.

