World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.1 release date - When is the Embers of Neltharion update officially dropping?

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update introduced a significant amount of new content to the MMO, with even more features gearing up to go live in the coming months.

Blizzard has been quite active with the amount of new content that they are looking to bring to the title, with the upcoming Embers of Neltharion being one of the most anticipated updates this summer.

World of Warcraft @Warcraft



March 9th: Embers of Neltharion PTR

March 21: Return to the Forbidden Reach



Preview Season 2 here: 2023 Roadmap Update:March 9th: Embers of NeltharionPTRMarch 21: Return to the Forbidden ReachPreview Season 2 here: blizz.ly/3ZAeU2A 2023 Roadmap Update:March 9th: Embers of Neltharion ➡️ PTRMarch 21: Return to the Forbidden ReachPreview Season 2 here: blizz.ly/3ZAeU2A https://t.co/ubv2tyi2T8

Those who were looking for an official release date for the patch can now rest easy as Blizzard has confirmed that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.1 Embers of Neltharion will have its official release on May 2, 2023.

This will be just one week before the second season goes live, which is set for a May 9, 2023 launch. The new Dragonflight season is expected to feature new PvE content, Aberrus raid, as well as a new Mythic+ season. Hence, it will be quite interesting to see what else the new set of updates will have in store for the MMO once they finally go live.

Here's what you can expect from World of Warcraft: Dragonflght patch 10.1 Embers of Neltharion

With World of Warcraft: Dragfonflight patch 10.1 players can expect to make their way to the underground, which is right beneath the Obsidian Citadel. Much of the narrative will revolve around exploring the Zaralek Cavern, where players will be able to interact with the Niffen and the Drofbar, who are the local residents of the area.

One of the main missions in the Zaralek Cavern will be to breach the Neltharion’s secret laboratory Abberus, so it will be interesting to see just how some of the PvE features in 10.1 pan out when Embers of Neltharion goes live.

Apart from the PvE content, players can also look forward to new Dragonriding mounts, as well as new tier sets allowing them to get their hands on unique cosmetics.

As mentioned, Embers of Neltharion will be getting its official release on May 2, 2023. Initially, the developers had planned to push the update sometime between the spring and summer of 2023, making many in the community speculate that the patch will drop sometime after late May.

Fortunately, the release is earlier than expected, and World of Warcraft: Dragfonflight patch 10.1 will drop just a week before the second season of Dragonflight goes live.

Poll : 0 votes