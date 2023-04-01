World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - What are all of the Trading Post rewards for April 2023?

The Trading Post is a relatively recent addition to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and offers a wide variety of new ways to pick up cosmetic items in the world of Azeroth. Quite a few of the rewards being offered are either new versions of old items or classic pieces of cosmetic gear, while others are brand new items that resemble familiar esthetics within Blizzard’s MMO.

Each month, a player receives a set amount of Trader’s Tender (500), and they can earn another 500 by completing in-game objectives. Thankfully, you can save one of these items at a time if you cannot afford it at the moment. Later on, when you have enough Trader’s Tenders, you can purchase the Trading Post item that you stored in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The April 2023 items have been revealed, and here’s what's currently available to you.

Reins of the Magenta Cloud Serpent and more await in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Trading Post

A wide array of items have been made available so far, and this month’s Trading Post offerings are no different. Other than these, you may also have another item, should you freeze a World of Warcraft: Dragonflight cosmetic from a previous month. Unfortunately, there’s no way to obtain every reward, so you have to pick and choose which are the most important to you.

At the very least, if you spend time getting the additional 500 Trader’s Tenders, you can certainly purchase a new mount every month with a little bit of work. Here's a list of all of the items that you can unlock:

April 2023 rewards

Reins of the Magenta Cloud Serpent: Mount - 900

Mount - 900 Ensemble: Corrupted Runelord’s Regalia: Transmog set - 750

Transmog set - 750 Egbob: Pet - 600

Pet - 600 Ensemble: Trapper’s Munitions: Transmog set - 500

Transmog set - 500 Gilded Drakkonid Morningstar: One-handed Mace - 450

One-handed Mace - 450 Libram of Righteous Light: Off-hand item cosmetic - 225

Off-hand item cosmetic - 225 Tome of Sin’dorei Secrets: Off-hand item cosmetic - 225

Off-hand item cosmetic - 225 Crimson Nexus Crescent: Two-handed Axe cosmetic - 225

Two-handed Axe cosmetic - 225 Red Pith Helmet: Helmet cosmetic - 175

Helmet cosmetic - 175 Fists of Polar Fury: Fist Weapon cosmetic - 175

Fist Weapon cosmetic - 175 Honed Bastard Sword: Two-handed Sword cosmetic - 100

Two-handed Sword cosmetic - 100 Drape of Foreboding Mists: Cloak cosmetic - 100

Cloak cosmetic - 100 Fine White Evening Gloves: Hands cosmetic - 100

Hands cosmetic - 100 Forsaken Cresset: Off-hand item cosmetic - 100

Off-hand item cosmetic - 100 Watchman’s Flare: Off-hand item cosmetic - 100

Off-hand item cosmetic - 100 Bonus Reward: Blades of Elune: One-handed swords - 1,000 Travel Points

The best item from the April 2023 Trading Post in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the Reins of the Magenta Cloud Serpent. While this item was previously leaked, it's presently confirmed to be the April 2023 mount reward. It resembles the Mists of Pandaria Cloud Serpent mounts, but comes in a gorgeous purple/magenta color.

In addition, there are a nice variety of items that players can potentially obtain. A pair of gorgeous Paladin librams can be unlocked, alongside a Vanilla WoW-style Bastard Sword. It’s similar to the classic Expeditionary Greatsword and has a simple, satisfying appearance.

The coolest weapon that players can unlock from this month's set is a fist weapon named the Fists of Polar Fury. It looks like the player punched a small iceberg and now wears it as a weapon. It’s certainly a fascinating World of Warcraft: Dragonflight weapon.

These items will all be available for the entire month of April in WoW’s Trading Post system. Whether you choose the adorable pet, mount, or one of the cosmetics, they're all waiting to be purchased by players this month.

