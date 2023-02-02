All February purchasable items in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Trading Post

Now that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Trading Post is available in-game, there will be a rotating collection of items you can purchase, which range in price. If you miss something, fear not because it will be back. You can also freeze one item in place, and it will be available to you in the next month as well.

With that in mind, it will not be possible for players to purchase all items every month, with a cap on the amount of Tender currency the Traveler can get. However, if you’d like to know what items you can pick up for the month of February in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, we’ve got you covered.

What items are available in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Trading Post this month?

There are some really interesting items available on the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Trading Post this month. In particular, take the time to do the unlock quest for the area, and you’ll get the Celestial Steed for free.

The Celestial Steed is normally a real-money mount that costs $25 USD, so being able to complete a quest and get it for free is a real bargain.

Some of the other items are exceptional, too. The Fury of the Firelord mace pairs nicely with several outfits in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and has a real Molten Core flavor with an updated art style.

What else can you purchase, though?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has some great cosmetics this month (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Trading Post items and costs

Celestial Steed (Tutorial): 900

Fury of the Firelord (One-hand Mace Cosmetic): 750

Garrlok (Pet): 750

Ensemble: Swashbuckling Buccaneer's Slops (Cosmetic): 650

Shattered Voidspine (Two-hand staff Cosmetic): 500

Infiltrator's Bandolier (Back Cosmetic): 250

Operative's Bandolier (Back Cosmetic): 250

Shard of Frozen Secrets (One-hand Dagger Cosmetic): 200

Azure Scalesworn Longbow (Bow Cosmetic): 200

Squire's Warhammer (Two-hand Mace Cosmetic): 100

Rosy Corsage (Wrist Cosmetic): 100

Ensemble: Wanderer's Rosy Threads (Cosmetic): 100

Sensemble: Wanderer's Rosy Trappings (Cosmetic): 100

Fetid Bouquet (Off-hand Cosmetic): 100

Iridescent Warcloak (Back Cosmetic): 75

Shattered Voidspine is a two-handed staff straight out of Burning Crusade, complete with all the cool purple, magical bits fans remember and love. You, as a World of Warcraft: Dragonflight player, might be upset at the lack of hooded cloaks. Personally, I am. However, you can fix that with the Ensemble: Vagabond’s Rosy Threads. It’s a tattered cloak with a fancy hood, and it’s a fancy violet color.

The classic Vanilla Squire’s Warhammer is back from the first moments of World of Warcraft. It’s a cheap throwback for players who remember the old days. I’m also a big fan of the two bandoliers. Each one is cheap and gives you a bandolier for throwing knives on your back.

If you complete all the Trader Post Challenges for the month in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you can also unlock the mount Ash’dar, Harbinger of Dawn. It’s a magnificent golden cat/tiger mount. It’s unknown if it will be a mount you can purchase at a later date, but right now, it’s free if you complete this month’s challenges.

Remember, you can hold one item if you want to purchase it with your currency next month as well. At the end of the month, the other items will rotate out, with more options being available.

Poll : 0 votes