World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Trading Post has arrived, but items are currently non-refundable

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Trading Post has officially opened its doors. Unfortunately, some issues still need to be ironed out. While you can purchase items as intended and farm up the currency as normal, you need to be 100% sure that the items you purchase are the ones you want.

That's because the new World of Warcraft: Dragonflight system is presently broken. While it features some incredible content to purchase, the refund system for the Trading Post is not working right now. If you decide you're unhappy with your purchase, there's nothing you can do about it. Thankfully, Blizzard knows, and they're working on it.

Be careful of how you use World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Trading Post

You can purchase cosmetics at the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Trading Posts. But you have to be very careful about what you get. The Blizzard developers did not intend this bug and swiftly addressed it. They know the bug is there and have warned players to be careful.

A community manager informed fans via the Blizzard forums about the issue. They stated that there are a few issues with the Trading Post. The refund feature has been temporarily disabled since there are issues affecting it. However, Blizzard is working on a fix for it.

However, do not worry. If you've bought something you aren't happy with, once the fix is implemented, items bought during this time will be refundable. Unhappy players will get their Trader's Tender back whenever a fix is made available. However, a date has yet to be given for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players.

The Trading Post is an excellent system for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Players can purchase rare collectibles, cosmetics, and new versions of old favorites through the Trader's Tender currency. To do so, you will receive a set amount each month and can complete challenges via gameplay to unlock more.

Unfortunately, it's not quite working as intended, but at least it's a minor issue like refunding. Players need to know that when they're buying an item, at least for the time being, it's something they genuinely want. It would only be a negative experience if the developers stated players couldn't get a refund after the fact.

It's not new to see an MMO's new, shiny feature also be bugged, but the developers were quick to address it and make it known to their fanbase that a fix is on the way.

