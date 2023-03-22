How to easily obtain and crush Primordial Stones in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update introduced a plethora of new playable features and elements, which the developers further expanded on with the recent patch 10.0.7 update.

Quite a lot of interesting content has been added to the MMO with the new update, including the brand new Forbidden Reach and all of its region-specific loot and items.

The Zskera Vaults is another new and exciting playable feature, where you must solve various puzzles and mow down enemies to obtain a new type of resource known as Primordial Stones. However, many in the community are unsure as to how they can gather and use these Stones in the game.

Today’s guide will go over how you can collect and use Primordial Stones in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Obtaining Primordial Stones in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

For those unaware, Primordial Stones are small items that can be used on items such as the Onyx Annulet in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. When used together, these Stones will provide powerful buffs, which are more than likely to help you out if you're completing Raid or Mythic+ dungeons.

If you're looking to get your hands on some Primordial Stones in the MMO, here are some of the best ways to go about doing it:

The best way would be to complete as many Zskera Vault missions as possible. This is because once you complete them, you will obtain a large chest that contains a fair number of Primordial Stones and fragments. These fragments can then be fused into Stones as well.

The second option is to use Condensed Magic Tokens and create Primordial Stones out of them. These Tokens can easily be obtained by completing quests in the Forbidden Reach region, opening chests, killing elite mobs, and participating in the Primal Storm event.

Crushing Primordial Stones in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Apart from collecting and slotting Primordial Stones into items, you can also crush these items. This should primarily be done for those Stones that you don't have any use for, allowing you to crush them into six Dormant Primordial Fragments.

To do this, you'll be required to make your way to the blacksmithing table next to Ham’urit and interact with it. You will then need to click on “Break Primordial Stone,” which will start the process of crushing the Stones into fragments.

Once you have the fragments, you'll then be able to use them to create new Primordial Stones in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Furthermore, it has a secondary use as well, which is to increase the item level of an already existing Primordial Stone in your inventory.

However, to upgrade it, you'll need a recipe along with Unstable Elementium, which is a rare drop from Amephyst in the Forbidden Reach. Moreover, you'll only be able to learn a new recipe after you have at least 50 points in Dragon Isles Jewelcrafting.

Poll : 0 votes