How to efficiently create the powerful Elemental Lariat in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight offers a plethora of useful pieces of gear and ways to power up your characters. While it’s nothing new to find powerful gear in the MMO, the Elemental Lariat necklace might just be the most powerful neck slot gear in the game right now. Incredibly rare and wildly powerful, the Elemental Lariat offers terrific stats and an outstanding equip ability for your gear loadout.

With that said, it won't be easy to get the recipe for this particular item. While you can purchase it on the auction hall, you'll likely have to spend upwards of 500K gold for it. If you want to obtain the Elemental Lariat in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, here’s how you can get the recipe. This article will also cover what the item does, and what items you'll require if you want to craft it.

It’s not easy to obtain the Elemental Lariat in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Elemental Lariat is likely the most powerful neck slot in all of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight right now. It could potentially stay that way for a significant period of time, so it’s worth investing time and money into. If you’re on the hunt for gear that will aid your grind through raids and Mythic+ dungeons, it’s certainly worth obtaining.

Although the exact drop rate for this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pattern isn’t known, the community speculates that it’s about 1% and only drops from mobs in the Primal Storm events. Furthermore, many players are of the opinion that it only drops from mobs linked to the Stormed Off achievement, making it even rarer.

Given below is a list of the Rare Elite mobs that could potentially drop it. Considering that their spawn locations are confined to the Primal Storm events, it won’t be too difficult to seek them out.

Infernum

Karantun

Rouen Icewind

Galezion

Maeleera

Ancient Protector

Morchok

Inferna the Bound

Essentially, you can farm for days and weeks and never find this item as a result of its incredible rarity. If you’re a Jewelcrafter, you can learn this pattern from the drop, or you can buy it off the auction house/other players. You might get lucky and find a World of Warcraft: Dragonflight player who's willing to part with theirs for a slightly lower amount, but it's unlikely.

Even if you aren’t a Jewelcrafter, you can still get this item as it can be crafted on the Crafting Orders board. If you have a friend that can make it, or you find someone in trade chat/your guild chat, you can arrange it that way. Here’s what you'll need to do so:

1x Spark of Ingenuity

30x Primal Chaos

2x Shimmering Clasp

1x Illimited Diamond

1x Elemental Harmony

What makes this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight necklace so great is that it’s useful for literally every character in the game. No matter your spec or class, it’s worth having this piece of neck gear. Normally, you can only create it if you’re a Jewelcrafter, but you can request it on the Crafting Orders board in Valdrakken.

Elemental Lariat

Slot: Neck

Neck Base Stats: +287 Stamina

+287 Stamina Extra Stats: +301 Random Stat 1, +301 Random Stat 2

+301 Random Stat 1, +301 Random Stat 2 Equip Ability: Your spells and abilities have a chance to empower one of your socketed elemental gems, granting 330 of their associated stat for 12 seconds

Clearly, the stats are great and its equip ability is solid, but what truly makes it so excellent? If you give this item a Tiered Medallion Setting, you can slot three gems into it. While the additional stats from these gems are a bonus, you will now be able to trigger specific, temporary buffs based on what gems you set in it.

Empowered Air, for example, grants Melee Haste Rating, Ranged Haste Rating or Spell Haste Rating, depending on your class. Empowered Fire will grant Melee or Spell critical strike rating as well, so it’s definitely worth investing time into.

Thankfully, the materials for this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight item aren’t too challenging to obtain. As you’re playing the game, you’ll undoubtedly unlock plenty of Primal Chaos. The Diamond and the Elemental Harmony can be purchased, and the necklace's additional materials are fairly cheap. If you've already used your Spark of Ingenuity, the next quest to unlock one will appear on January 23, 2023.

If you want the best necklace in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, keep an eye out for opportunities to craft the Elemental Lariat as you cruise through the Dragon Isles. It’s a valuable piece of gear that will surely pay big dividends.

