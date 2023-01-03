5 easiest Mythic+ dungeons in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Mythic+ dungeons can be incredibly challenging in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The greater the keystone you use, the greater the danger. However, these dungeons are created equal. There are a few Mythic+ dungeons each season in the MMO, and some are worth more of your time than others.

This does not consider the various loot drops that come from these dungeons. It’s more focused on the time to complete them and the danger of the mechanics you’ll find in these World of Warcraft: Dragonflight dungeons. This will, of course, change when the next season of content comes to pass.

If you’re looking for the best gear in the game, one of the best ways to get it is by completing Mythic+ dungeons. The following are the best dungeons to go through with friends or random allies on your server.

Which Mythic+ dungeons are most worth your time in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

1) Shadowmoon Burial Grounds

With only four bosses, Shadowmoon Burial Grounds is perhaps the absolute easiest Mythic+ dungeon you could tackle in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Mostly, it’s a straightforward dungeon, but you want to bring a group of players with interrupt abilities. There are a few challenging skills that some of the enemy packs can use, though.

Perhaps the most annoying one is Shadowmoon Bone-Mender’s Shadow Mend, but you should also watch out for Shadowmoon Dominator’s Rending Voidlash and Shadowmoon Exhumer’s Void Bolt.

Given the power of cleave abilities in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight we have these days, the final boss (Ner’zhul) will be straightforward. You can stack up and smash the ad when it’s summoned; frankly, it doesn’t take long to get through.

2) Temple of the Jade Serpent

Temple of the Jade Serpent’s roleplay moments are tedious, but you can still complete this well within the 30-minute timer. Depending on the strength of your group, you can even split up your party, with one going left and the other going right, cutting your time down significantly. However, don’t do that unless you’re 100% confident in how good your group is.

Trash pulls in Temple of the Jade Serpent have some serious Damage-over-time (DOT) abilities, though, and they will destroy your allies. Depending on your healer, you’ll either have to heal through them or dispel them. Failing to do this will cause you to wipe.

It’s a small, easy dungeon. This World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Mythic+ doesn’t have bosses with complex strategies or enemy packs that are incredibly complex.

3) Halls of Valor

Another classic dungeon that’s viable to run in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight we have the Halls of Valor. Legion had some fantastic dungeons. One of the great things about Hall of Valor is that you can skip some enemy packs, thanks to the open designs of some areas. That said, it’s still a short run.

If you pull a bunch of indoor mobs, you can avoid many Fenryr mob packs. On that note, it’s important to have someone that can go invisible for that fight. As Fenryr leaps, you can go invisible and ultimately stop the attack - that negates having to deal with his powerful bleed.

That said, it’s still a long dungeon, but it’s completable in 38 minutes. If you have adequate knowledge of what the bosses do (in particular, Hyrja), it will be a smooth, simple experience.

4) Ruby Life Pools

Not that the new dungeons aren’t worth running! It’s probably the shortest dungeon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and the enemy packs are easy to deal with. Since it’s a small dungeon, if you should wipe, you won’t have to travel far to get back to work.

It’s recommended that you plan which mobs you’re killing, though. You’ll want to get to your required mob kills right around the time you get to the final boss, so you aren’t wasting time. However, Kyrakka and Erkhart Stormvein is probably the most demanding dungeon boss in all of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

It has so many mechanics, so much damage, and plenty of AOE on the ground to try and avoid. The Fortitude keyword makes things even more frustrating. Even with that, it’s still one of your best choices for Mythic+ dungeons.

5) Algeth’ar Academy

Algeth'ar Academy might be my favorite dungeon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight on a personal level. Since it’s more open-world than some dungeons, you can control what fights you do and don’t pick. It’s not linear, either.

You can pick the route that you feel is easiest. The bosses aren’t challenging - except Overgrown Ancient. It’s an incredible challenge, so some groups do it first. That way, you get the hardest boss out of the way, and the rest of the dungeon is smooth sailing.

The actual ranking of these Mythic+ dungeons will vary for every World of Warcraft: Dragonflight player, of course, but for my money, these are going to be the best picks if you’re seeking ease of difficulty.

Poll : 0 votes