World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - What item level gear drops in Mythic 0 dungeons

Mythics in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight are a great way to power up your character after completing some Heroics. Unfortunately, some players might not be clear on what power level their gear is going to be after completing a few of these dungeons. While Mythic+ is a far more dangerous and rewarding affair with better gear, there’s nothing wrong with starting off with Mythic 0 dungeons.

If you’re going to challenge these dungeons, here’s what you need to know about the gear drops for your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Mythic adventures. After a few of these, if you’re feeling brave, you could try for the real glory that comes with tackling Mythic+ dungeons.

If you’re going to farm Mythic 0’s, here’s what you need to know about gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

While Mythic+ dungeons in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight have no lockouts, meaning you can do them over and over, this isn’t the case with Mythic 0’s. Since they're easier to complete than their Mythic+ counterparts, they have a weekly lockout, which means you cannot farm them to get as much gear as you’d like. You simply have to go through them with friends/guildmates and hope for the best.

You have roughly the same chance of getting powerful armor in a Mythic 0 dungeon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight as you do Normals and Heroics, so it can be a fantastic way to gear up for raiding, or to simply help an alt catch up to the rest of your guild. If you’re looking for what the actual item level of this gear is, it’s going to be item level 372 gear.

It might feel like it’s harder to join Mythic 0 dungeons while you play World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. You can’t simply join a random queue and wait for someone to join up with you. Instead, you'll have to ask friends/guildmates or search Party Finder. It’s not uncommon to see something like “M0 World Tour," since it’s easier to get into these.

Fortunately, there’s no gear requirement, so players are willing to bring almost anyone on, provided they can learn/already know the dungeon mechanics. While there's no item level requirement, it's recommended that you're around 345, if you’re going to tackle a Mythic 0. Thankfully, you can easily unlock that item level while doing Heroics since those require a 342.

What dungeons are currently available in the current Mythic season in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? A few current dungeons are being blended with dungeons from previous expansions, and with every new season of Mythic dungeons, we’ll get a new selection.

Ruby Life Pools (Dragonflight dungeon)

The Nokhud Offensive (Dragonflight dungeon)

The Azure Vault (Dragonflight dungeon)

Algeth'ar Academy (Dragonflight dungeon)

Halls of Valor (Legion dungeon)

Court of Stars (Legion dungeon)

Shadowmoon Burial Grounds (Warlords of Draenor dungeon)

Temple of the Jade Serpent (Mists of Pandaria dungeon)

Each of these can be done in Mythic 0 difficulty as well, so it helps you get prepared for greater challenges in the Mythic+ dungeons for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It’s a great idea to do a few of these a week, so you might pick up much better gear to make raids and Mythic+ content more viable.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes