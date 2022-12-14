World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Engine of Innovation features and release date revealed

Blizzard vastly improved crafting in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight via several features and changes. The engine of Innovation is one of those additions to the game. Players can’t even begin using it until they’ve completed the main scenario.

It will eventually grant crafters access to some truly powerful gear crafting possibilities. You can start unlocking this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight feature immediately. It will be updated as the weeks go on, so we’ll tell you what it can do and when you can resume working on it.

What is the Engine of Innovation in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and how can you power it?

The next major step for crafting in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will be the Engine of Innovation. This will be where players craft their end-game gear while playing the hit MMO. However, you cannot simply access this area. It’s going to require some work.

This series of quests will have players unlocking Sparks of Ingenuity, ultimately fueling the Engine of Innovation in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

After completing the main story, you’ll want to head to the center of Valdrakken, to the fountain. Therazal will grant the quest Learning Ingenuity, which will have you meet Greyzik Cobblefinger. He will give you the quest Jump-Start? Jump-Starting! Just hop into the Gyrocopter and head to meet the Maiden of Inspiration. She’ll grant you a few quests to take on, the Challenges of Tyr.

These quests are all fairly easy and will not take long to complete. After the first challenge, you’ll receive the quest Fueling the Engine. You have to use the bottled essence item near the Engine of Innovation. This will get you the first Spark of Ingenuity.

You can also go back and unlock the second Spark of Ingenuity now, as the quest for it was unlocked on December 12, 2022. Further quests will unlock on the following dates:

December 26

January 9

January 23

After completing the Engine of Innovation questline in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you’ll be able to earn bottled essence from virtually any activity in the Dragon Isles. However, this material is rare and won’t just show up at any time. If you’re familiar with the Legendary system from WoW’s “Legion” expansion, expect them to show up with a similar rarity.

Now that you have some Sparks of Ingenuity, what does it do?

It’s a crafting material for all Epic Gear/Weapon recipes. To make a Crafting Order for them, you must provide your own Sparks, as it's a Bind on Pickup material. Since they only show up every two weeks, you will have to choose wisely when using them.

If you’re doing this on an alt, thankfully, you don’t have to complete the Thaldraszus storyline first. Just pick up the Jump-Start? Jump-Starting! quest. You can even do it at Level 58, starting sooner than normal. You don't have to get to 70 again.

That’s all you need to do to access the Sparks of Ingenuity for the Engine of Innovation in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. They’re time-gated and in limited supply, so use them wisely.

Poll : 0 votes