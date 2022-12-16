How to earn Valor Points in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and what you can use them on

Now that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has released its very first raid, Vault of the Incarnates, players are trying to gear up as fast as possible. While there are several ways to unlock better gear, one of the best methods to farm better gear is by spending Valor Points. Veteran players may already be familiar with Valor Points, but how you unlock them differs from some of the older expansions.

If you’re looking to challenge yourself and unlock some amazing rewards, farming Valor Points is a great way to do exactly that. Here’s what you need to know about Valor Points in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Valor Points are earned through challenging dungeons in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Not everyone wants to tackle some of the hardest content in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and that’s perfectly fine. But if you’re seeking powerful gear and difficult challenges, you’re going to want to go through Mythic+ dungeons, which is where you earn Valor Points.

Every time you complete a Mythic+ dungeon, you receive 135 Valor points, with an additional 65 if one of the group members has a Mythic+ Rating from the dungeon you’re currently in. No matter what the keystone level of the dungeon is, as long as you are doing a Mythic+, you will receive those 135 Valor Points in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Presently, there’s a 1,500 Valor Points cap that you can earn for the week, but as the weeks go by, it will increase by 750. This should make it much easier to get the gear that you’re after. It should be noted that this limit is per character, so if you have multiple level 70s, you can keep alt-hopping and smashing through these, if you have a willing group.

Later on, you can turn these in at Corxian in Valdrakken, at the Gladiator’s Refuge (45.6, 38.6). What do you use these points on? You can upgrade your gear by visiting Corxian. However, it’s fairly specific gear and not just anything will do in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Items from Mythic+ Dungeons, or from the Great Vault, have a rank (1 through 13), and you can use Valor Points to increase this gear’s rank by 1. This will increase the overall item level of these pieces of gear from 376 to 415.

Depending on the gear you're trying to improve, there's a cost involved, which you can find below:

250 Valor: Shield, Offhand, Ring, Cloak, Bracer, Neck

Shield, Offhand, Ring, Cloak, Bracer, Neck 400 Valor: Trinkets, Belt, Shoulders, Gloves, Boots

Trinkets, Belt, Shoulders, Gloves, Boots 475 Valor: Helm, Legs, Chest

Helm, Legs, Chest 500 Valor: One-Handed Agility Weapons, One-Handed Strength Weapons

One-Handed Agility Weapons, One-Handed Strength Weapons 750 Valor: One-Handed Intelligence Weapons

One-Handed Intelligence Weapons 1000 Valor: Two-Handed Weapons

Undoubtedly, it will cost a great deal of Valor Points to constantly upgrade your gear, but it’s a fantastic way to get some great gear, especially if you’re trying to tackle the hardest content in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

The current season of Mythic+ Dungeons recently began in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and four of them are new, while the rest are dungeons from previous expansions. Here's what you can expect to tackle in WoW:

Ruby Life Pools (Dragonflight dungeon)

The Nokhud Offensive (Dragonflight dungeon)

The Azure Vault (Dragonflight dungeon)

Algeth'ar Academy (Dragonflight dungeon)

Halls of Valor (Legion dungeon)

Court of Stars (Legion dungeon)

Shadowmoon Burial Grounds (Warlords of Draenor dungeon)

Temple of the Jade Serpent (Mists of Pandaria dungeon)

With the current Vault of the Incarnates Raid going strong, if you want to try and race to 'server firsts,' you will require the best gear possible, alongside an excellent team that works well together. To that end, having nice gear should make things significantly easier.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes