World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - Liskanoth's attacks, abilities, and loot drops

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will feature several world bosses like all the other expansions before it. While the actual bosses have been revealed, their official locations have yet to be confirmed. These entities are encounters that players can fight once a week to unlock better gear and reputation with some of the factions in the world.

Liskanoth the Futurebane joins Strunraan, Basrikron, and Bazual as the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight world bosses. They have been revealed, and will be added to the MMO a little later in Season One. Players can likely expect them in the next couple of weeks.

While the exact location isn’t confirmed yet, we will update this article as it becomes available. Here’s what we know about Liskanoth in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Liskanoth in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Known moves, general area, and more

If you’re trying to increase your item level, world bosses are one of the best ways to do so in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. You don’t have to wait for queue times, too. Just show up when the boss has spawned, help fight it, and hope you get new, powerful loot to help you explore the Dragon Isles.

While the coordinates are not available yet, Liskanoth will spawn in Thaldraszus. As the entity is known as The Futurebane, it’s probable that she will show up in the southeast, where the Bronze Dragonflight wait.

The enemies' attacks have also been revealed, and we’ll go over them below, alongside what you should do. Glacial Storm will have Liskanoth create an icy storm, sending chunks of ice onto the ground. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players who are within five yards will take 66,710 Frost damage.

Gamers should remember not to stand on the frozen patches and chunks of ice left behind or they will take 16,678 Frost damage every 1.5 seconds, alongside a 50% movement reduction in speed. When Liskanoth reaches 100 energy in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, she will cast Deep Freeze.

Ice will blow below her, and any player caught in the path will take 83,388 Frost damage. It will also deal a DOT that deals 18,345 Frost damage every 1.5 seconds. If that wasn’t frustrating enough, it also has a six-second stun. Just make sure you’re not in its way and you will be fine.

Binding Ice will see this boss to shoot ice at a target, which roots them to the ground. It will keep the player in place until the move is defeated. The ability deals 13,342 Frost damage every two seconds, and gamers should try to dispel the root if possible, and defeat the Binding Ice.

Dimeros @dimerostv

° Strunraan, A Desgraça do Céu

° Basrikron, A Asa de Xisto (The Shale Wing)

° Bazual, A Chama Temida

° Liskanoth, A Maldição do Futuro

#WorldOfWarcraft #Dragonflight Ilha Dragônica, 4 chefes 🫣° Strunraan, A Desgraça do Céu° Basrikron, A Asa de Xisto (The Shale Wing)° Bazual, A Chama Temida° Liskanoth, A Maldição do Futuro Ilha Dragônica, 4 chefes 🫣° Strunraan, A Desgraça do Céu° Basrikron, A Asa de Xisto (The Shale Wing)° Bazual, A Chama Temida° Liskanoth, A Maldição do Futuro#WorldOfWarcraft #Dragonflight🐉 https://t.co/cy1hbKXKRc

Chilling Breath is an ability you will definitely want to dodge. It is a cone of Frost damage that deals 66,710 damage and also applies Biting Frost to anyone who is hit. The latter will trigger 16,678 Frost damage every 1.5 seconds, and reduce movement speed by 50% for 10 seconds. You’ll want to pop a defensive cooldown or heal your way through this damage.

Upon defeating this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight boss, you may be able to pick up quite a few items. There are several that are confirmed at the moment, though her loot table could change between now and when she launches in the game:

Frosted Scale Drape (Cloak)

Frozen Footwraps (Cloth feet)

Glacial Bindings (Leather wrist)

Horns of the Futurebane (Mail head)

Icebound Girdle (Plate waist)

With this knowledge in mind, when Liskanoth arrives in WoW, you’ll be ready to join a group and start farming loot on a weekly basis.

