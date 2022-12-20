World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - how to find Basilisk Eggs

There are a number of items in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight that you’re going to need to farm in large numbers, especially Basilisk Eggs. If you’re cooking or preparing feasts, you will need this particular item in large amounts. While it’s not an especially hard item to farm, it’s one worth doing if you’re a fan of cooking in the MMO.

Basilisk Eggs are a reagent for 7 different recipes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, thus making them very useful. Specifically, Gral’s Veneration is one of the major feasts for this expansion, granting 76 to your primary stats for 1 hour. So, if you’re after Basilisk Eggs, here’s what you need to know.

There are ways to farm Basilisk Eggs in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

There are several ways to farm Basilisk Eggs in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. One of the best ways, especially in a group, can be done on the Ohn’ahran Plains. I’ll provide the coordinates, but you’ll find them in the caves along the river near Ruszathar Reach.

There are several caves you can go into and pull out a few Stonejaw Basilisks that respawn pretty quickly. It’s also a great place if you’re looking to farm Skinning items like Adamant Scales.

Stonejaw Basilisk locations

79.8, 36.2

78.8, 37.6

77.6, 35.6

78.6, 35.6

In the aforementioned locations, it’s a simple matter of going into the caves nearby and pulling out the Basilisks to farm for their Basilisk Eggs in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Also, all four zones of the Dragon Isles have basilisks you can defeat in WoW in order to get eggs. Often found near water or in swamps, you can find the following particular monsters and in the following zones:

Stonejaw Basilisk (Ohn’ahran Plains)

Cave Basilisk (Thaldraszus)

Mosshide Basilisk (Thaldrasus)

Cavernous Tyrant (Thaldraszus)

Thornsided Basilisk (Thaldraszus)

Alpha Thornsided Basilisk (Thaldraszus)

Blistered Basilisk (Thaldraszus)

Cobalt Basilisk (Thaldraszus)

Molkeej (Elite) (Thaldraszus)

Bisquius (The Beast Beast) (The Waking Shores)

Stalking Basilisk (The Waking Shores)

Muckjaw Basilisk (The Waking Shores)

Ancient Basilisk (Elite) (The Waking Shores)

Snoozing Basulisk Bull (The Waking Shores)

Mature Basilisk (The Waking Shores)

Muckjaw Basilisk (The Waking Shores)

Hungry Muckjaw Basilisk (The Waking Shores)

Vicious Basilisk (Uldaman)

There’s one more way you can farm up some relatively easy Basilisk Eggs while you’re playing World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Curiously-Shaped Stomachs can be found while you’re Skinning monsters from your Nomad Caches on the Ohn’ahran Plains, and they can also be fished up in the Thaldraszus zone.

Stonejaw Basilisks are the best means, but as you’re traveling the various areas in the Dragon Isles, there are always going to be basilisks that you can slaughter for their eggs. They aren’t an especially difficult reagent to get either.

Conversely, if you’ve got some spare gold, you can buy it at the Auction House. Your mileage will vary from server to server, but they average 27 gold on Bloodscalp. Depending on your gold, you might be better off simply spending cash on World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

