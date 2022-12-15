World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - How to mine and herb while on your mount

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight added several interesting elements to the game, but the profession system, in particular, was changed. It allowed players to specialize and improve their ability to farm and craft, although it does take a significant amount of time to get the most out of it. Within the new specialization system, there lies something incredibly useful for people who prefer to focus on the herbalism and mining professions.

Most players would agree that one of the most time-consuming things in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has to be farming herbs and ore. You fly to a nearby location, dismount, grab the item (unless someone else gets it first), jump back onto your mount, and head off.

Fortunately, with a little work, you can eliminate one step from that process and work on two gathering professions while riding your mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

How to farm herbs and ore in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight while mounted

Before World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the only way you could farm in a gathering profession without dismounting was with the Sky Golem. Being a mount made in the Engineering profession, players can fly around Azeroth with it and pick flowers while still mounted. This made sense, thanks to the blades it featured.

Currently, anyone can do it without spending too much money. They will just have to spend time working on their profession specializations. Thanks to recent system changes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you can mine and farm herbs while on your dragonriding mount.

Both require you to be at least level 25 in Dragonflight Mining/Herbalism, so you can unlock the specialization system within the MMO. Thankfully, it’s an easy task and just takes time. As a Miner, you will need to put 35 points into the Mining Process portion of your specialization system. When you reach that point, you’re able to mine ore while on your customized dragonriding mount.

Herbalists will need to put 40 points into the Botany tree, which will unlock the ability to farm herbs while on their dragonriding mounts. While it sounds like a significant number, it’s certainly worth it to farm while staying on your mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Unfortunately, this does not work in other areas in WoW.

In order to improve your specialization in your professions, you’ll need Knowledge Points. Unlike previous expansions, this can be achieved in a variety of ways. You can find items in the world that improve your knowledge (such as books or NPCs that teach you more), or you can find consumable items while farming herbs in the world.

You also gain a Knowledge Point for every first-time gathering, but of course, that only happens once. If you find the Hidden Profession Masters, you can talk to them to gain more Knowledge Points in WoW as well.

There are several ways to do this, and by exploring the Dragon Isles, you can unlock the Knowledge necessary to farm your resources while remaining seated on your dragonriding mount.

