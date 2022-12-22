World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - Holy Paladin build for Raiding and Mythic+

The new talent system in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight makes it easier than ever to create a variety of loadouts for any situation. Whatever you need, you can quickly swap between Mythic+, Raid builds, dungeons, or PVP.

Holy Paladins are a solid choice to heal within World of Warcraft: Dragon’s more challenging content, whether healing the current raid or Mythic+ dungeons. A healer that is more reliable while in melee range, there are a wide variety of options for loadouts you can go with.

I will include a loadout code and screenshot of a build for Raiding and Mythic+ content. Paladins may be the best spot healers in World of Warcraft right now, so it’s worth experimenting with if you’re taking on the latest content the game has to offer.

Note: This article is the writer's opinion, and there are other possible builds players could find themselves more comfortable with.

Powerful talent loadouts for Holy Paladin World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

1) Raid Loadout for Holy Paladin

If you're playing a Holy Paladin in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, here's a solid raid loadout (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Import code: BEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAQEAAAAAAAlASUSLJ0EpIhUSgWyBS0kgkSSyBSSUSJJBoEA

If you’re going to be playing a Holy Paladin in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, it’s similar to previous experiences. You will use Crusader Strike and Holy Shock as primary Holy Power generation tools. Glimmer of Light will make Holy Shock bring additional healing/damage, and you can have it on eight targets. It’s brilliant.

Of course, I use Beacon of Faith to have a second Beacon of Light target. It’s slightly reduced effectiveness, but I love how much easier it makes healing. Of Dusk and Dawn is also in the build to give you Blessing of Dawn when you have 5 Holy Power and Blessing of Dusk when you have 0 Holy Power.

You want to keep that Blessing of Dawn as much as possible since, for the 12s, it’s active in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and you gain +6% damage and healing. It’s a brilliant build to raid with and one of the best options you can go with.

2) Mythic+ Loadout for Holy Paladin in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Here's a Mythic+ loadout for Holy Paladin in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Import code: BEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAQSAAAAAAAUSCCl0SSKNRKSQJgWyBS0ERkiESSUSRkECRA

As with most other Paladin builds, you will be in melee range during your time in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeons. Crusader Strike is a big deal to help enhance your Holy Shock and Glimmer of Light. Unlike your raid build, though, this is designed to help increase your damage.

That way, you can help DPS while healing in Mythics, and you’ll also have an interrupt through Rebuke. Since you’re going to be in Mythic+ dungeons with this build, you’ll want three powerful skills: Sanctified Wrath, Of Dusk and Dawn, and Zealot’s Paragon.

Sanctified Wrath combines with Avenging Wrath and reduces the Holy Shock cooldown by 40% while it’s active. Zealot’s Paragon makes your Hammer of Wrath and Judgment deal 10% additional damage and extend Avenging Wrath by .5 seconds. That’s a great way to keep your buff going a little longer.

While these two builds will not make you a good Holy Paladin as you play WoW, they will give you the tools you need to succeed. Learning rotations, strategies, and gameplay will be up to you.

