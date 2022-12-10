World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide: What is Elemental Overflow currency and what can it be used for?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is filled with new content inclusive of several outdoor world events. One of those is the new Primalist Invasions, which is likely going to feel similar to the pre-patch elemental invasions from a few weeks back. These show up at certain points of the day on the map and grant a currency called Elemental Overflow.

It can be used for several things and will be an incredibly easy medium to gain gear for your character. It also features a pet and a mount, so even if you already have strong gear, there may still be something for you to unlock.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan on farming the Elemental Overflow currency in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Take part in Primalist Invasions for the new Elemental Overflow currency in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

One of the most important parts of any World of Warcraft expansion is farming currencies, and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is no exception. Elemental Overflow can be earned by taking part in Primalist Invasions, an overworld event that occurs every six hours in two spots, only on the Dragon Isles.

You can see these on your map, and they are marked with a huge red 'X.' They’re very easy to spot on the Dragon Isles map. If you hover over these spots on your map, it will also tell you how long the invasion has left.

These Primalist Invasions last in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight for two hours, post which, the six-hour time resets itself. You can have Air, Water, Fire, or Earth invasions and when they trigger, the area that has the invasion will feature enemies that have been imbued with that element.

However, there’s no real objective for this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight event, so it will not end early. The goal? Kill lots of elemental-infused enemies and farm Elemental Overflow from them. You can spend this on ilevel 359 gear in Valdrakken. You can go to Mythressa (X: 38.08, 37.60) where she has a pet and a mount you can unlock, and they cost the following:

What Mythressa sells

Bracers, Belts, Cloaks: 200 Elemental Overflow

200 Elemental Overflow Shoulders, Gloves, Boots: 350 Elemental Overflow

350 Elemental Overflow Chest, Legs, Helmets: 500 Elemental Overflow

500 Elemental Overflow Weapons: 800 Elemental Overflow

800 Elemental Overflow Stormie (Pet) : 1,000 Elemental Overflow

: 1,000 Elemental Overflow Ghostflame (Pet): 1,000 Elemental Overflow

1,000 Elemental Overflow Stormhide Salamanther (Mount): 2,000 Elemental Overflow

Since you can simply farm this for as long as you want - provided the invasion is still going - it makes this a pretty easy grind. You can do it alone, but doing it with friends would make it more enjoyable, and much faster. If you lack strong gear to grind through Mythics and Heroics, this gear is going to help you power up.

Thankfully, these pop up a few times a day and are available for a few hours in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It’s a great way to unlock gear for your fresh level 70s, after spending some time going through the main story. It’s also great to have more options for unlocking gear than simply doing World Quests.

