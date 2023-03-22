World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 guide - How to farm Elemental Overflow

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 was a huge update that introduced a plethora of new features and balance changes to the popular MMO.

The Dragonflight update has brought along special currencies such as Elemental Overflow to the game for players to purchase Primal Invasion armor. With the latest 10.0.7 update, the range of items that this currency can buy has been expanded, now allowing players to obtain Forbidden Reach items with it as well.

World of Warcraft @Warcraft



🏝️ New Zone – Forbidden Reach

New Challenges - Zskera Vaults

New Story Quests

🛡️ Catch Up Gear

However, even with the expansion, purchasable items are incredibly expensive and you'll be required to farm a good deal of Elemental Overflow to obtain some of the rarest items in the shop.

Certain useful items like the Noble Bruffalon mount and Buckie the companion are available for 100,000 Elemental Overflow and 25,000 Elemental Overflow respectively, making it a must to farm this resource effectively.

As such, there are different options for you to obtain Elemental Overflow in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and today’s guide will go over some of the better ones.

Farming Elemental Overflow in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

One of the best ways to farm for Elemental Overflow in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will be to make your way to the Forbidden Reach, an interesting area that was recently added to the MMO, and invest some time into completing the various events and activities present here.

Missions such as Daily Quests and World Quests will definitely be the best source of this special resource along with defeating mobs and completing some of the harder encounters.

Given below is a list of all the missions and activities that provide Elemental Overflow as a reward, along with the resource’s drop rate:

1) Normal Mobs

You can earn between 1-10 Elemental Overflow when defeating some of the normal enemies in the region.

2) Elite mobs and small Treasure Chests

You will be able to get your hands on 30-60 Elemental Overflow when opening smaller treasure chests and defeating Elite mobs.

3) Forbidden Hoard chests

Forbidden Hoard chests are another great way of obtaining Elemental Overflow in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and should help you get your hands on 400-700 of this useful resource. Considering that these chests spawn every 30 minutes, you'll be able to open them periodically.

4) Forbidden Reach Daily and World Quests

Daily and World Quests in the region will net you 450 Elemental Overflow each.

5) Elite Races

Elite Races reset daily, and from them, you'll be able to get your hands on 900-1200 Elemental Overflow, which resets daily.

6) Mega Primal Storm events

These are events that take place every couple of hours and will help you obtain 1200-1500 Elemental Overflow each time.

Presently, these are some of the best ways to farm Elemental Overflow in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which should help you obtain some of the rarest Forbidden Reach items faster.

