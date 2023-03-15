How to easily obtain Sparks of Ingenuity in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the most useful crafting reagent at the moment is Sparks of Ingenuity, as they're used in some of the most powerful gear in the game right now. The highest-level crafted gear will require these items, which can now be farmed. When they were first released, they were time-gated, but that system has come to an end.

In addition, it’s easy for players who have alts to get started on this system provided your main character has already completed the necessary quests. Although World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will provide you with up to five of these Sparks of Ingenuity for free, you’ll have to farm in the game for any additional amounts.

How to start farming Sparks of Ingenuity in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Towards the beginning of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the Sparks of Ingenuity were time-gated. This means you could only unlock one every few weeks, with a maximum cap of five. To unlock them, you need to complete the Dragonflight main story quest.

By starting the Jump-Start? Jump-Starting! quest in Valdrakken, you’ll unlock the Maiden of Inspiration, who will start you off on the Sparks of Ingenuity quest chain. You’ll take on In Tyr’s Footsteps and head to the Azure Span. Players will have to complete a total of five challenges. Each of these will require the player to complete specific but simple objectives.

First Challenge of Tyr: Finesse: Fly through rings

Fly through rings Second Challenge of Tyr: Might: Defeat creatures on Ohn’ahran Plains

Defeat creatures on Ohn’ahran Plains Third Challenge of Tyr: Persistence: Collect three items in The Waking Shores

Collect three items in The Waking Shores Fourth Challenge of Tyr: Resourcefulness: Kill Watcher Irideus and Primal Tsunami in Halls of Infusion

Kill Watcher Irideus and Primal Tsunami in Halls of Infusion Fifth Challenge of Tyr: Ingenuity: Travel to the Tyrhold Reservoir in Thaldraszus

Completing these will give you all five of your first reagents in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. All you have to do is simply pick these quests and complete them, which won't take much effort. You can now find Bottled Essence, which is used as fuel in the Engine of Innovation to create Sparks of Ingenuity, as a reward from any Dragonflight activity.

Fortunately, you don't just have to participate in end-game content either. They can even be dropped from Expedition Scout Packs, as drops from Rare Spawns, or any other content you can take part in across the Dragon Isles. These aren't rewards from things such as generic in-game quests, but are from activities in the world.

Note: These are incredibly rare drops, so don’t be discouraged if it takes a long time to get one.

How to get Sparks of Ingenuity on an alt in WoW

If you’ve completed five challenges on your main character, getting your first five Sparks of Ingenuity is incredibly simple on your alternate characters in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

You can completely skip the Tyr quest chain on your alts if you’ve completed it at least once before. However, if you've begun the quest chain, you must complete it. To get your Sparks, speak to Greyzik Cobblefinger next to the Engine of Innovation.

From there, you must simply talk to the Maiden of Inspiration, who will give you a simple quest to unlock your five Sparks. Like your main character, you simply have to complete activities around the world to unlock the Bottled Essence.

That’s all that there is to unlocking these valuable crafting resources in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This is a useful resource that anyone who plans on crafting should try to stock a few of as it’s used in several incredible pieces of equipment.

Poll : 0 votes