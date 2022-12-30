How to easily gain renown in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

There are useful rewards locked behind the renown system in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Thankfully, things are far easier to manage than they were in previous expansions. In earlier releases of the hit MMO, players had to grind through tons of daily quests every single day in order to get the most possible reputation or renown.

It’s never been easier to gain renown in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. While you won’t get to the 20+ renown marker overnight, it’s significantly easier than it was in expansions like Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands.

What can you do to make your time in the Dragon Isles as easy as possible to farm renown?

How to maximize your renown gains in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The best part about the system is that you don’t really have to farm renown in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Simply playing the game is going to make it happen for you. And yet, one or two of the events might feel like farming, particularly if you’re working on the Community Feasts event for the Tuskarr.

There are four major factions in the Dragonflight expansion: Dragonscale Expedition, Maruuk Centaur, Iskaara Tuskarr, and Valdrakken Accord. Each one has its own missions and rewards that you can complete.

You can easily acquire a minimum of three levels of renown per faction each week, simply by playing the game the way it is meant to be played.

1) Weekly quests

One of the best ways to earn renown is by doing a weekly quest. You can pick up weekly reputation quests in Valdrakken, right outside of the recall point. This quest, Aiding the Accord, is given by Therazal and is easy to complete. All you're required to do is simply gain 4000 Reputation between the four Dragon Isles factions.

It doesn’t matter what you do, as long as you’re gaining reputation. When you complete this quest, you’ll gain 500 reputation for all four factions and a cache of Valdrakken Treasures. This objective will occasionally vary, though. You might have to gain 3,000 reputation, or complete weekly activities - for example, Grand Hunts or the Siege on Dragonbane Keep.

Either way, it’s incredibly simple, and all you have to do to farm that reputation is going to tie into the next useful tip: world quests. In the past, I’ve talked about how frustrating World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s World Quests are, but that is exactly that, the past. Now they stay up for a few days and then refresh with new ones. You don’t have to log in every single day and do daily quests.

You can easily see them on your world map, alongside what faction they grant renown for, as well as any rewards. You can also filter for specific factions on your map, making it even easier.

2) Renown Tokens and faction-specific events

You can also farm Renown Tokens, which you unlock access to pretty early in your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight adventure. Each faction has its own relics, and they appear in their own ways.

Dragonscale Expedition: They accept Dragon Isles Artifacts, within Expedition Scout’s Packs, Disturbed Dirt, and other treasures. Take these to Cataloger Jakes in the Dragonscale Basecamp for 25 reputation per turn-in

They accept Dragon Isles Artifacts, within Expedition Scout’s Packs, Disturbed Dirt, and other treasures. Take these to Cataloger Jakes in the Dragonscale Basecamp for 25 reputation per turn-in Maruuk Centaur: Turn in Centaur Hunting Trophy items, which drop from rare mobs, treasure hunt rewards, and other treasures. You take these to Hunt Instructor Basku in Maruukai, for 25 reputation.

Turn in Centaur Hunting Trophy items, which drop from rare mobs, treasure hunt rewards, and other treasures. You take these to Hunt Instructor Basku in Maruukai, for 25 reputation. Iskaara Tuskarr: They accept Sacred Tuskarr Totem from treasures around the area. Elder Poa will give you 15 reputation for each turn-in.

They accept Sacred Tuskarr Totem from treasures around the area. Elder Poa will give you 15 reputation for each turn-in. Valdrakken Accord: The dragons want Titan Relics, from Titan, Dragon, and Primalist treasures. Sorotis in Valdrakken will give you 15 reputation each.

As you grow with these factions, they’ll offer you further events to unlock as you travel, such as Questlines, Magic-Bound Chests, and Story Scrolls, which can give you a wide variety of rewards. You also have the Cooking Events for the Tuskarr and the Grant Hunts for the Maruuk if you wish to do those.

3) Weekly dungeon quests/regular quests

There are also World of Warcraft: Dragonflight quests for completing dungeons in Valdrakken. You can go to Kemora and Theldren every week and they’ll grant you a quest to complete two dungeons. You’ll retrieve a relic from these, and as a reward, you’ll gain 250 reputation with a faction, and 50 reputation for Valdrakken Accord.

In addition, you can simply play the game! There are tons of regular quests in the Dragon Isles, and you can see which faction the quest will give renown for. Simply by playing the game, you’ll gain plenty of renown.

It’s very easy to gain renown in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. While it sounds like it will be a hard grind, don’t look at it as one. Just play the game at the pace you want to, and the renown will just grow.

