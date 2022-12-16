World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - How to unlock dragon-riding world quests 

Dragon riding in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been a blast. The ability to soar across the vast expanse of the Dragon Isles has been a joy. With any WoW expansion comes new world quests that can be done regularly. But not everyone always wants to take part in combat-themed quests.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight also features dragon-riding quests you can take part in, though it will take a bit of work. If you aren’t keen on doing combat quests as a part of your regular world quest adventures, you can do something significantly different.

How can you participate in dragon-riding world quests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

It will take some work to unlock this fun option in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. You need to grind out your renown for the Valdrakken faction in the expansion. You need Renown 7 with Valdrakken, which unlocks Aerial Challenges for your account. What’s better, your alts also immediately have access to it - provided they have gone far enough to unlock world quests.

Thankfully, Valdrakken’s an incredibly easy faction to get a reputation with. Almost every area on the Dragon Isles features at least one camp of Valdrakken reputation-based quests. Simply completing quests for the group will give you plenty of renown in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Once you’ve hit Renown 5, you can head to the southwest section of the Waking Shores to participate in the Dragonbane Keep storyline. This group of quests will have you killing several dangerous foes, and each quest rewards Valdrakken Accord's reputation. Finishing this quest chain also grants 250 reputations. You can turn in the Titan relics you receive can be turned in for 15 Valdrakken reputation as well.

If you’re level 70, you can also hunt down Valdrakken World Quests until you get to Renown 7. It won’t be a tough grind. Once you unlock the Dragonbane Keep story, you can do a weekly quest to work with either Wrathion or Sabellian, which gives quests that give Valdrakken reputation.

Once you’ve hit this threshold, you can unlock a series of dragon-riding world quests, and there are three varieties.

Supply World Quests: Fly around a specific area, and gather supplies by flying quickly through rings.

Fly around a specific area, and gather supplies by flying quickly through rings. Bug Squishing Quests: Fly quickly through groups of bugs in a particular area.

Fly quickly through groups of bugs in a particular area. Racing World Quests: Take part in a dragon-riding race; these only unlock when you’ve unlocked Dragonriding Races in the zone in which the quest is located.

These WoW quests don't require any combat, but if you wind up descending into an area with enemies, you could fight off foes. The Supply World Quests often find themselves near enemies, so be aware of that.

If you’re looking to shake up your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight experience, these dragon-riding challenges are certainly the way to go. They are fun and challenging, offering something new for World of Warcraft players to gain rewards without fighting.

