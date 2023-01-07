Alchemical Flavor Pocket in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - What is it and where to find it?

Whether you are a crafter or want to make money in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you will want to know more about the Alchemical Flavor Pocket. The fairly rare optional ingredient is incredibly valuable on virtually all servers, so they’re worth having for everyone.

The Alchemical Flavor Pocket is one of many World of Warcraft: Dragonflight crafting reagents. However, it is easily one of the most expensive ones you can purchase at any auction house.

Alchemical Flavor Pocket only spawns in one place in the entire Dragon Isles in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

You don’t have to be level 70 to unlock the Alchemical Flavor Pocket in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Many players have confirmed that they could farm this reagent well into their 60s.

Unfortunately, the Alchemical Flavor Pocket only spawns in one location in the entire Dragon Isles. This, alongside its rarity, explains why it’s such an expensive item. On average, this item runs for around 67,000 gold in North America and 54,000 gold on European servers.

The Alchemical Flavor Pocket only drops from the Community Feast item, Supply-Laden Soup Pot. This is a Weekly Quest (13.4, 48.4), so it can only be undertaken once a week.

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight item appears to have a fairly rare drop rate, so there’s no guarantee that you will get one.

The Community Feast event requires Renown 3 with the Tuskarr in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, but that’s incredibly easy to attain. Simply quest in the area, and it won't be long before you receive it. This event triggers every three hours and 30 minutes, and an announcement will pop up on your minimap 15 minutes before it begins.

In this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight event, you will need to help Chef Big Kinook by completing tasks for him. You’ll have 15 minutes to do as much as possible, and completing the Weekly Quest version will drop the item you need.

The Alchemical Flavor Pocket is an optional embellishment you can add to several crafting pieces. It increases the duration of your Well Fed buff from Dragon Isles meals by 100%, and the buff persists through death.

When raiding or tackling Mythic+ content, the Alchemical Flavor Pocket will be an invaluable optional buff to have on your gear. The fact that this item makes sure your stat buff won’t dissipate if you die also helps explain its cost.

However, you cannot use the Alchemical Flavor Pocket on just any piece of gear. You can only use it on items that you craft using the Spark of Ingenuity crafting material. That means you can only put it on the most powerful gear that you can make at the time of writing.

This optional embellishment can be used on 59 pieces of gear, but it’s not a requirement. It just allows you to keep your food buffs after death.

The Alchemical Flavor Pocket may not grant you extra damage like the Bronze Grip Wrappings, but it’s less restrictive. You can put it on a wealth of gear slots instead of just a weapon.

The major downside of the Alchemical Flavor Pocket is that it only comes from one place and is far from a guaranteed drop. However, this could change in the future if Blizzard decides this item takes far too much work to drop.

